Celebrities demand the release of Iranian actor Taraneh Alidoosti | Iran





Film stars, playwrights, novelists and directors around the world have rallied to the defense of Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti, calling for her immediate release from Tehran’s notorious Evin prison. The Oscar-winning actress was arrested at her home on Saturday and has since told her family that she is being held in Evin. She was asked to explain Instagram posts in which she denounced the Iranian government for imposing the death penalty on protesters. She had posted a picture of herself in which she was not wearing a hijab and was holding a piece of paper reading Women, Life, Freedom, the slogan that has come to sum up a nationwide protest movement. The Iranian government tried to extend its crackdown to cultural and sports celebrities who had been deemed too popular for the regime to arrest. The open letter was signed by celebrities including Emma Thompson, Mark Rylance, Mark Ruffalo, Ken Loach, Mike Leigh, Steve McQueen, Ian McKellen, David Hare, Juliet Stevenson and Iranian-American actor Sepideh Moafi. Iranian authorities strategically chose to arrest Taraneh before Christmas to ensure his international peers would be distracted, the signatories write. But we are not distracted. We are outraged. Taraneh Alidoosti, like all Iranian citizens, has the right to freedom of expression, freedom of association and protection from arbitrary arrest and detention. We hereby stand in solidarity with her and demand her immediate release and safe return to her family. They add: Taraneh was arrested for her Instagram condemnation of the execution of Mohsen Shekari, the first protester sentenced to death since nationwide protests began following the brutal police killing of Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in september. In Iran, protesters, including other artists, gathered outside Evin prison to demand his release or news of his condition. Asghar Farhadi, who directed Alidoosti in his Oscar-winning film The Salesman, said he supports her. I worked with Taraneh on four films and now she is in prison for her legitimate support of her compatriots and her opposition to the unjust sentences handed down, he wrote on Instagram. If showing such support is a crime, then tens of millions of people on this earth are criminals. In a sign of the resistance mounted by celebrities, Hamid Farrokhnezhad, a renowned Iranian actor, sent a message to the Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, via his 2.6 million followers on Instagram. You are the cause and the culprit of all recent events, you are the culprit of all the bloodshed on the ground on both sides, the people and the security forces, he wrote. You are guilty of closing your ears to every peaceful protest and hearing only your own voice You are cruel and cruelty is condemned But Iran’s Culture Minister Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili urged artists to return to work. In Geneva, the President of the UN Human Rights Council, Federico Villegas, named the members of a recently created fact-finding mission, revealing that he had asked Sara Hossain, a Bangladeshi lawyer, to chair the investigation. Hossain has experience conducting a similar investigation in the occupied Palestinian territories. The committee is unlikely to receive cooperation from Iranian authorities, but it is considered prestigious enough to have global clout.

