Shah Rukh Khan is the only Indian actor to make the list of the 50 greatest actors of all time





Shah Rukh Khan shared this photo. (courtesy: iamsrk) London: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has become the only Indian to be named in an international list of the 50 greatest actors of all time by a leading British magazine. The 57-year-old actor is included in Empire magazine’s list which also recognizes Hollywood giants like Denzel Washington, Tom Hanks, Anthony Marlon Brando, Meryl Streep, Jack Nicholson and many more. In the accompanying short profile, the magazine said Shah Rukh Khan has a career that now spans four decades of “nearly uninterrupted success and a fan base of nearly billions”. “You don’t do this without outrageous amounts of charisma and absolute mastery of your craft. At home in almost any genre, there’s hardly anything he can’t do,” he said. added. From his extensive filmography, the publication highlighted Shah Rukh Khan’s notable characters in four films – directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali”Devdas”, At Karan Johar’s “My name is Khan” and “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”and “Swades“, directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar. His dialogue from the 2012 film “Jab Tak Hai Jaan” — “Zindagi toh har roz jaan leti hai… Bomb toh sirf ek baar lega” (Everyday life kills us a little. A bomb will only kill you once) – has been recognized as the “iconic line” of his career. “Jab Tak Hai Jaan” was filmmaker Yash Chopra’s swansong and featured Khan as an Indian Army major named Samar Anand. The film also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The actor will next be seen in the actioner “Pathaan”, is set to be released worldwide on January 25, 2023. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. Shah Rukh Khan will also star in two other films – an action artist “Jawan” with filmmaker Atlee and the film directed by Rajkumar Hirani “To soak”. “Jawan”a pan-Indian project, is set to release on June 2, 2023, while “to soak”also featuring Taapsee Pannu, will be released in December 2023. Featured Video of the Day All About Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s Dating

