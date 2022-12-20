Entertainment
‘Yellowstone’ actor Neal McDonough reveals he ‘basically lost everything’ after being blacklisted in Hollywood for refusing to do sex scenes
Hollywood actor Neal McDonough known for roles such as Timothy ‘Dum Dum’ Dugan in Captain America: The First AvengerMalcolm Beck in Yellowstoneand more recently General James Harding in Blue Book Project recently revealed that ostracism from Hollywood led him to start his own film company.
RELATED: Norm Macdonald Once Destroyed a Comic Book for a Bad Harry Potter Christianity Joke
devout Christian, Yellowstone Actor revealed he was blacklisted from Hollywood in 2010 after being fired from ABC Villains The TV show about her refusal goes against her faith and does some scenes – namely kissing and sex scenes and “pretty much lost everything” as a result.
During this difficult time in his professional life, the actor said his faith kept him in spirits, recalling, “I remember falling to my knees and saying, God, why have you forgotten me. ? Why am I being punished so much?
“And as soon as those words came out of my mouth, I realized what self-serving questions they were,” a humble McDonough admitted. “God has given me so much. We all encounter challenges in our lives. I should be thankful and thankful for all the blessings I have given.
RELATED: Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight reflects on the current state of the world and claims the power of God will bring back light, justice and morality
This is far from the first time McDonough has spoken about his refusal to compromise his faith.
“I will not mention the name of the Lord in vain, and then I will not kiss another woman, McDonough told Fox News in January 2020. The sex scenes are not one of them for me. And I think, my God, there’s enough sex scenes there and me being in my 50s, I don’t know if anybody wants to see me do this stuff anyway, but it’s a level of comfort. I’m not very comfortable doing that.
The Christian actor also revealed that one of the reasons he enjoys playing the villain is that these type of characters take him out of his comfort zone, which he considers a personal challenge given his personal passion for theater.
“And I guess that’s probably why I play so many bad characters, because I love acting and I’m really good at it,” he said. “It’s a God-given talent, so for me to have a career, I have to creatively, intelligently and wisely figure out how I can keep doing what I’m doing.
RELATED: Mark Wahlberg Opens Up About His Faith While Promoting His First Christian Movie: I Need to Stop Focusing So Much on Mark and Start Doing a Lot More Work for God
Earlier this month, McDonough would explain in more detail to The Christian Post that in light of his reluctance to do sex scenes, he makes it a point to make sure he remains memorable through his villainous performances.
“It’s hard because I’ve done so many different characters and done so many things, and in some of them I’m playing horrible bad guys in a lot of the things I do, and I won’t be doing scenes of kisses, so I have to be the best bad guy out there,” he said.
RELATED: Chris Pratt refuses to bend the knee to woke cancel culture crowd, says his Christian faith is helping him weather social media backlash
McDonough has revealed that his wife of nearly 20 years, Ruv, is the main reason he refuses to kiss his co-stars, confessing that “those lips are for one woman only”, and adding that the kissing scenes will no longer be a problem now that the couple have launched their filmmaking project.
“Now I have this opportunity because Ruv and I are doing it ourselves, and we’re so lucky to have companies that support us and support us and want to make more movies and TV shows, or reality shows or any type of show that gives glory to [God]announced the actor.
“Not just to make a movie, but to make a movie that really gives him glory, that’s our goal,” he explained, and that’s what we’re looking for, and we’re very lucky to be able to do that. To do.
As for the actor’s current plans, on Dec. 13, Neal McDonough appeared alongside Broadway singer and actress Megan Hilty to celebrate the spirit of the upcoming Christian holiday by hosting PBS’s annual meeting. Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir.
Additionally, McDonough is also set to star in devout Christian actor-turned-director Kevin Sorbo. Left Behind: The Rise of the Antichrist the last entry in the Left over series of films based on the Christian novels by Tim LaHaye and Jerry B. Jenkins that are currently set to hit theaters on January 26, 2023.
NEXT: The Walt Disney Company Attacks Christianity and Rejects the Divinity of Christ by Drastically Altering EPCOT International Holiday Festival Candlelight Procession
|
Sources
2/ https://boundingintocomics.com/2022/12/20/yellowstone-actor-neal-mcdonough-reveals-he-lost-basically-everything-after-being-blacklisted-from-hollywood-for-refusing-to-do-sex-scenes/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthplace is a UNESCO heritage site | India News
- Samantha Ruth Prabhu withdraws from Bollywood projects after being diagnosed with myositis? Actor’s rep says THIS
- Insurtech: the latest industry innovations and improvements
- Violent California earthquake destroys homes and disrupts electricity
- Trump tax return verified by IRS audit, report says
- Canada Switzerland World Junior Hockey Championship test
- Dining and Movie Options on Christmas Day in Livingston County
- Trans woman arrested, accused of being a ‘man in uniform’ by Texas police Liberation News
- Meeting the challenges of electric vehicle battery cell innovation
- Reviews | P-22 was the famous Hollywood mountain lion
- US Senator Menendez denounces Erdogan’s threat to launch a missile attack on Greece
- Hot topic of India’s G20 Presidency in Chinese media. But Beijing won’t discuss LAC at summit