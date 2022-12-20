‘Yellowstone’ actor Neal McDonough reveals he ‘basically lost everything’ after being blacklisted in Hollywood for refusing to do sex scenes

Hollywood actor Neal McDonough known for roles such as Timothy ‘Dum Dum’ Dugan in Captain America: The First AvengerMalcolm Beck in Yellowstoneand more recently General James Harding in Blue Book Project recently revealed that ostracism from Hollywood led him to start his own film company.

devout Christian, Yellowstone Actor revealed he was blacklisted from Hollywood in 2010 after being fired from ABC Villains The TV show about her refusal goes against her faith and does some scenes – namely kissing and sex scenes and “pretty much lost everything” as a result.

During this difficult time in his professional life, the actor said his faith kept him in spirits, recalling, “I remember falling to my knees and saying, God, why have you forgotten me. ? Why am I being punished so much?

“And as soon as those words came out of my mouth, I realized what self-serving questions they were,” a humble McDonough admitted. “God has given me so much. We all encounter challenges in our lives. I should be thankful and thankful for all the blessings I have given.

This is far from the first time McDonough has spoken about his refusal to compromise his faith.

“I will not mention the name of the Lord in vain, and then I will not kiss another woman, McDonough told Fox News in January 2020. The sex scenes are not one of them for me. And I think, my God, there’s enough sex scenes there and me being in my 50s, I don’t know if anybody wants to see me do this stuff anyway, but it’s a level of comfort. I’m not very comfortable doing that.

The Christian actor also revealed that one of the reasons he enjoys playing the villain is that these type of characters take him out of his comfort zone, which he considers a personal challenge given his personal passion for theater.

“And I guess that’s probably why I play so many bad characters, because I love acting and I’m really good at it,” he said. “It’s a God-given talent, so for me to have a career, I have to creatively, intelligently and wisely figure out how I can keep doing what I’m doing.

Earlier this month, McDonough would explain in more detail to The Christian Post that in light of his reluctance to do sex scenes, he makes it a point to make sure he remains memorable through his villainous performances.

“It’s hard because I’ve done so many different characters and done so many things, and in some of them I’m playing horrible bad guys in a lot of the things I do, and I won’t be doing scenes of kisses, so I have to be the best bad guy out there,” he said.

McDonough has revealed that his wife of nearly 20 years, Ruv, is the main reason he refuses to kiss his co-stars, confessing that “those lips are for one woman only”, and adding that the kissing scenes will no longer be a problem now that the couple have launched their filmmaking project.

“Now I have this opportunity because Ruv and I are doing it ourselves, and we’re so lucky to have companies that support us and support us and want to make more movies and TV shows, or reality shows or any type of show that gives glory to [God]announced the actor.

“Not just to make a movie, but to make a movie that really gives him glory, that’s our goal,” he explained, and that’s what we’re looking for, and we’re very lucky to be able to do that. To do.

As for the actor’s current plans, on Dec. 13, Neal McDonough appeared alongside Broadway singer and actress Megan Hilty to celebrate the spirit of the upcoming Christian holiday by hosting PBS’s annual meeting. Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir.

Additionally, McDonough is also set to star in devout Christian actor-turned-director Kevin Sorbo. Left Behind: The Rise of the Antichrist the last entry in the Left over series of films based on the Christian novels by Tim LaHaye and Jerry B. Jenkins that are currently set to hit theaters on January 26, 2023.

