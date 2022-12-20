Terry Hall, lead singer and songwriter of the Specials, dies at 63





London Terry Hall, British musician and lead singer of late 1970s ska-punk band The Specials, has died aged 63, the band announced Monday. The songwriter who left school at 15 and became a leader of Britain’s punk scene at 22, who died of an illness, according to the band’s statement. No other details were disclosed. Mr. Hall’s best known hits with the second wave ska revival band include Gangsters (1979), Too Much Too Young (1980) and ghost town (1981), a track whose somber lyrics have come to embody the sense of alienation gripping England’s post-industrial towns. It was a haunting soundtrack from the summer of riotous unrest that gripped city neighborhoods across the country a month after its release. Thousands of mostly black young people clashed in riots with police in more than 20 British cities that summer, as unemployment soared and tensions with police boiled over, dragging the arrest of more than 1,200 people. Ghost Town, which catapulted the Specials to wide recognition, was recorded for 10 days in April 1981 in central England’s Leamington Spa, according to a story the band shared on its website. It captured what we felt not only in Coventry, but we were on tour up north and saw all these factories closing, all these people going out of work, Mr Hall said. Big Issue magazine in a 2021 interview. The track, which spent three weeks at the top of the UK charts, eventually led to the band breaking a decision made by its members in a dressing room following a live musical appearance on TV show Top of the Pops, the Specials. said. We were expecting us to get a gold record for this record, but I thought it was pretty horrible. Why do we need this reward? Mr Hall called back in 2021 interview. Our countries are in shambles, do you like my gold record? It was the perfect time to stop. We went from seven kids in the back of a van to receiving gold records, he added, and I never felt very comfortable with it. As well as fronting the Specials, which disbanded in 1981 before reuniting in 2009, Mr. Hall has performed with bands Fun Boy Three, the Colourfield and Vegas. Terence Edward Hall was born in Coventry, England on March 19, 1959, to a family that worked in the city’s then-thriving motor industry. In 2019, he said in interviews he was abducted by a teacher at age 12 and taken to France, where he was sexually abused for four days before being dumped on the side of a road. The trauma left him depressed and addicted to Valium, which he had been prescribed. I didn’t go to school, I didn’t do anything, he said. I just sat on my bed rocking for eight months. He wrote about his anguish in Well that! recorded in 1983 by Fun Boy Three. The lyrics include the lines: On school trips to France / Well, you had a good time / Turned sex into a crime. Mr Hall said he suffered from mental illness for much of his life. He held odd jobs, including that of an apprentice hairdresser, before deciding to get into music after seeing the Sex Pistols in concert. The Specials fused elements of 1950s ska with their roots in Jamaican dance music and imported American R&B with British punk. The resulting 2-Tone movement, which became popular on radio stations nationwide in the late 1970s, became known as second wave skas. Known for creating a soundtrack that captured the mood of the late 1970s, the Specials were one of Britain’s most prominent multiracial music groups, and many of their songs grappled with violence contemporary racist. Just ’cause you’re a black boy, just ’cause you’re a white boy, doesn’t mean you have to hate him, doesn’t mean you have to fight, Mr. Hall sang It’s not going wellone of the slowest Specials tracks. In a 2021 Interview with the Financial Timeshe described how the bands’ music concerts were targeted by racist hooligans. It got really extreme, Hall recalls. We were playing with Madness in a college town somewhere, we walked offstage and there were injuries all over the dressing room. People who had been cut and lacerated. It looked like an emergency room. It was heartbreaking, the last thing we wanted to see. British musician Billy Bragg described the Specials as a celebration of how British culture has been invigorated by immigration from the Caribbean, in a Twitter tribute posted to Mr Hall. The behavior of the musicians on stage, he added, was a reminder that they were seriously challenging our perception of who we were in the late 1970s.

