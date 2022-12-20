SZA’s ‘SOS’ Becomes Her Debut No. 1 Album, With 5th Best Album Of The Year





SZA’s “SOS” easily outgrew the holidays and year-end turmoil to top the Billboard 200 with the fifth-best debut week of 2022, also becoming the R&B singer’s first No. 1 album on the chart. list. With genre-crossing features from guests such as Travis Scott and Phoebe Bridgers, “SOS” released 318,000 album units in the US in its opening week, with the majority of the sum fueled by the punch of its streaming business. The 23-song set scored 405 million on-demand streams, earning the second-biggest week of streaming ever for an album by a female artist (Swift’s “Midnights” totaled 549.26 million), and the third-biggest streaming week of the year for any album (behind “Midnights” and “Her Loss” by Drake and 21 Savage), according to Billboard. Prior to the record’s December 9 release, three singles debuted on the Billboard Hot 100: “Good Days,” “Shirt,” and “I Hate U.” This week, two new “SOS” songs hit the top 10: “Kill Bill,” at No. 3, and “Nobody Gets Me,” at No. 10. Despite the heavy numbers, the singer recently opened up about feelings of insecurity surrounding the album – her first in five years. (“Ctrl” debuted and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 in June 2017 and has yet to exit the weekly Billboard 200 after 288 consecutive weeks on the chart.) “I never thought in a million years that people would like this,” she said. rolling stone. “Even when I was [doing the] track list, I was like, ‘Ugh, this shit is so boring’ or ‘this sucks’, or when I couldn’t get some of the things I wanted for the initial cover idea or things just didn’t work out , I’m like, ‘let’s take it out with no cover and leave it all empty.’ As previously reported, “SOS” joins the top five biggest debuts of the year, a list topped by Taylor Swift’s “Midnights,” which released with 1.6 million album units; it remains at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House,” Drake’s “Her Loss” and 21 Savage, and Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” are the three albums between Swift and SZA on the Best Debut of 2022 chart. Metro Boomin’s ‘Heroes & Villains’ falls 1-3 on the Billboard 200 after topping the chart in its opening week (102,000 units); “Her Loss” is at No. 4 (67,000 units) and “Christmas” by Michael Bublé remains at No. 5 (62,000 units). New to the top 10 album chart this week, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie’s “Me vs. Myself,” which earned the New York rapper his fourth top 10 album on the Billboard 200. 6 with 66.92 million of on-demand streams contributing to a total of 53,000 album units. Former Bad Bunny No. 1 “Un Verano Sin Ti” jumps from #4 to #7 with 51,000 album units earned, while Nat King Cole’s “The Christmas Song” climbs from 9 to 8 with around 47,000 units and the Vince Guaraldi trio’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” soundtrack is at No. 9 with 47,000 units. Meanwhile, Morgan Wallen’s ‘Dangerous: The Double Album’ goes 7-10 with 45,000 units in its 100th non-consecutive week in the top 10 album chart. (The country star has a ways to go to set an all-time record; according to Billboardthe original cast recording of “My Fair Lady” holds the record for most weeks spent in the chart’s top 10, with 173 weeks between 1956 and 1960.) Holiday classics take six of the top 10 spots on the Hot 100 this week, with Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” topping the chart. list for the 10th time in its history; Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” originally released in 1958, ranks second (thanks to 40.9 million streams); Bobby Helms’ 1957 hit, “Jingle Bell Rock,” falls 3-4; “A Holly Jolly Christmas” (1964) by the late Burl Ives is at No. 5; “Last Christmas” from Wham! goes up 9-6 and Andy Williams’ 1963 “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” goes up 11-8. Between the celebratory singles, and aside from SZA’s two new song entries, Swift’s “Anti-Hero” is huddled at No. 7 and Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” slips 7-9.

