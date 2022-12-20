James Cameron on Finding an Actor to Play a Whale in Avatar 2

Photo : Chung Sung Jun ( Getty Images )

As its title suggests, Avatar: The Way of the Water present audience to elements of Pandora whom they have never seen before; More precisely the oceans of the planets and the marine Navi clans that call them home. The water path also introduces audiences to the tulkuns, an intelligent and friendly whale-like ally of the Navi. Although telkuns don’t exactly speak English (or Navi), they can still communicate with their blue cat-like friends, which we see when Jake Sully and Neytiris’ son Loak (Britain Dalton) make friends a solitary telkun.

While the subtitles (and indeed the whole body of Payakan) were added in post-production, Dalton still had a little more work to do than, say, Emilia Clarke and her dragons. As director James Cameron shared at a screening in New York last night, a member of the Avatar cast of actors pretended to be a whale while they shot the Daltons’ mocap.

We have a cast of actors surrounding our key cast, and they fill in. They will play crowd members, or they will wear many, many hats. I think Kevin [Dornan], we counted 22 or 23 characters that he plays in this film, and there are other members of this troupe who do similar things. So Kevin raised his hand to play Payakan, and I said, just vocalize how you think Payakan might vocalize. It won’t necessarily be that in the end, but express your emotion. Loak mostly talks to the Eye of the Payakan, so Kevin would get to where the Eye of the Payakan is supposed to be and leave. [whale noise], Cameron told the audience to laugh . Sounds a bit silly, but that’s the consensus, right? Britain was there, and he was playing, he was begging, and there were still scenes to come, beyond what is in this movie, but they have formed a relationship. It’s about letting your relationship put you there emotionally.

E emotional resonance in the film was something Cameron, along with stars Sam Worthington (Jake Sully) and Stephen Lang (Colonel Miles Quaritch), emphasized throughout their conversation.

I’m quite a logical person, so when I write, I cling to logic, and I have to justify everything and put everything into place. And we go through the filming process, then the editing process, and I end up getting a lot of stuff out,” Cameron explained. And I realize it’s like that game where you can keep shooting things, and the tower doesn’t fall, it’s like Jenga! When you cut the film, it’s not so much about length as it is about speed and the progression of ideas. You keep removing things, and my logical brain keeps saying how are they going to figure that out? But you do it, because you feel it.

It starts right from the start, with that blank slate, Cameron continued. O We challenged ourselves at the beginning to understand, H How did this first film work again? Because it really touched all cultures and all language groups in all different cultures around the world. It had to be on some universal level of the human heart, and we tried to quantify that before we even started writing, because we didn’t want to miss that. Science fiction is sometimes a fiction of ideas sometimes, not always, sometimes it lacks heart, so we really put extra emphasis on that in the writing process.

For his part, Lang enjoyed exploring new depths in Quaritch that we hire necessarily in the first Avatar. He had a strong sense of loyalty and mission; he had commendable qualities, but emotionally, I think he had long ago cauterized those feelings, the actor reflected. Here, now, in this new incarnation, I think Jim has introduced the possibility of a depth of feeling for him. That there’s actually something there, and I think that’s something that’s probably confusing for the character, and something that he’s probably not ready to fully acknowledge. One scene in particular comes when (minor spoiler) the resurrected Avatar-Quaritch finds the human skeleton-Quaritchs in Pandora’s Jungle and crushes his skull a scene that Cameron revealed was actually the idea of ​​actors.

Were confined only by the limits of what we can imagine. Jim creates this imaginary world, and then we film it with all our technological equipment, Worthington shared. It’s basically just empty space, but we have to bridge the gaps between the empty space and the fantasy world that Jim has imagined.

A pivotal scene in the film comes when Jake and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) decide to leave their jungle home and seek safety elsewhere in Pandora, a scene which Cameron and Worthington say was emblematic of this sort of process. Saldana and Worthington improvised a scene to enter the emotional space before going into the words of the page. We started a few minutes early Cameron said. It was like OK, he’s a husband, he’s a wife, you’re in the kitchen, taking.

We’ve done the scene, emotional beats come out the way you want, you sincerely start to settle into the scene, Worthington continued . Thanks to the mocap process, characters and settings come and even the camera angles come after the shoot inciting the trio at compare shots current scenes at the black box theatre. M A few months later, that’s where the genius comes in. Months later, Jim talks to me on set and says: This scene, I could play it conventionally, but I think I want to see it from children’s point of view. Yes, it’s a good job what you did, but I will also see it from the outside, and hear it from the outside, Worthington continued. So now, for me, it’s great storytelling, because you see how family and how the emotion of family reverberates.

Avatar: The Way of the Water is now in theaters.