Entertainment
Iranian director and actor openly criticize government for brutal crackdown on protests
The lawyer of an Iranian anti-government protester sentenced to death claims that a branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Court has denied him access to the file to defend his client.
Ali Sharifzadeh Ardakani said in a tweet on December 15, when he went to court to meet Mohammad Hosseini and appeal his death sentence, the court did not allow him access to the documents in the file or to file a power of attorney “against the law on criminal procedure”.
“This is a flagrant violation of the rights of a human being sentenced to death,” added the lawyer.
Hosseini has previously said he was tortured into confessing to security forces the case of the death of a member of the paramilitary Basij force during nationwide protests.
Authorities have charged 16 protesters, including Hosseini, with the death of a Basij member during a protest. All deny the charges, saying they were targeted for their role in nationwide protests.
So far, five people have been sentenced to death in this case, while 11 others, including three minors, have been sentenced to long prison terms.
The incident happened on November 3 in Karaj, the capital of Alborz province, when mourners paid their respects to slain protester, Hadis Najafi, at a cemetery to mark 40 days after her death in the city. , amid nationwide protests sparked by the death. under the care of Mahsa Amini.
Prosecutors say Ruhollah Ajamian, 27, was stripped naked and killed by a group of mourners paying their respects to Najafi.
Human rights organizations have condemned the death sentences handed down to these protesters in Iran after what they called a “mock trial” that lasted six days.
Others on death row in the case include Hamid Karahasanlou, a doctor whose brother previously said police officers severely tortured his brother and sister-in-law.
The verdict comes after weeks of heightened threats from authorities that they would react harshly to any unrest. Lawmakers have pushed for the judiciary to impose harsh sentences – including the death penalty – in the trials of those arrested during protests over the death of 22-year-old Amini.
So far, the Iranian authorities have followed up on their threats by executing two protesters. Majidreza Rahnavard was hanged in a public execution on December 12, just 23 days after his arrest. He had been found guilty of murdering two members of the Iranian security forces. The Iran Human Rights group said Rahnavard’s conviction was based on “a coerced confession, after a grossly unfair process and a show trial”.
Meanwhile, Moshen Shekari was publicly executed on December 8 after an appeal against his sentence was rejected by Iran’s Supreme Court. He was accused of injuring a security guard.
Since Aminis’ death, Iranians have taken to the country’s streets in protest, with women and even schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the face of the greatest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The regime blamed Western governments for the unrest and responded to the protests with a bloody crackdown that human rights groups say has left more than 400 people dead and hundreds injured. Thousands more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists and others, amid concerns over the charges against them.
Several members of the security forces were also reportedly killed.
The militant HRANA news agency said that as of November 29, at least 459 protesters had been killed during the unrest, including 64 minors, as security forces tried to quell widespread dissent.
Iran’s Oslo-based Human Rights Organization says the number of executions in Iran is over 500 this year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by Radio Farda of RFE/RL
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rferl.org/a/iran-director-actor-openly-criticize-crackdown-haghighi-hosseini/32185988.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Researchers are working to develop antibiotics against drug-resistant bacteria
- That year was Donald Trump yelling at the Mar-a-Lago Pool Boys about his tax returns and possible jail time
- President Joko Widodo visits Nganjuk and Magetan
- US to send precision bomb kits and Patriot missiles in next Ukraine aid package, officials say
- Roger Federer lends outfit for final match to International Tennis Hall Of Fame | ATP tour
- New Balances 550 & 2002R kick off Lunar New Year
- Halo Infinite Holiday Event Winter Contingency II adds festive cosmetics for free
- Study finds increased risk of POTS after SARS-CoV-2 infection or COVID vaccination
- Steven Spielberg regrets the impact of “Jaws” on real-world sharks | Smart News
- Alleged audio clip featuring Imran Khan in ‘phone sex’ goes viral, party calls it ‘fake’
- ‘Boat burn’ concerns emerge after massive fire near Hollywood marina – NBC 6 South Florida
- UK tech sector remains #1 in Europe and #3 globally as sector resilience drives continued growth