Iranian director and actor openly criticize government for brutal crackdown on protests

The lawyer of an Iranian anti-government protester sentenced to death claims that a branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Court has denied him access to the file to defend his client.

Ali Sharifzadeh Ardakani said in a tweet on December 15, when he went to court to meet Mohammad Hosseini and appeal his death sentence, the court did not allow him access to the documents in the file or to file a power of attorney “against the law on criminal procedure”.

“This is a flagrant violation of the rights of a human being sentenced to death,” added the lawyer.

Hosseini has previously said he was tortured into confessing to security forces the case of the death of a member of the paramilitary Basij force during nationwide protests.

Authorities have charged 16 protesters, including Hosseini, with the death of a Basij member during a protest. All deny the charges, saying they were targeted for their role in nationwide protests.

So far, five people have been sentenced to death in this case, while 11 others, including three minors, have been sentenced to long prison terms.

The incident happened on November 3 in Karaj, the capital of Alborz province, when mourners paid their respects to slain protester, Hadis Najafi, at a cemetery to mark 40 days after her death in the city. , amid nationwide protests sparked by the death. under the care of Mahsa Amini.

Prosecutors say Ruhollah Ajamian, 27, was stripped naked and killed by a group of mourners paying their respects to Najafi.

Human rights organizations have condemned the death sentences handed down to these protesters in Iran after what they called a “mock trial” that lasted six days.

Others on death row in the case include Hamid Karahasanlou, a doctor whose brother previously said police officers severely tortured his brother and sister-in-law.

The verdict comes after weeks of heightened threats from authorities that they would react harshly to any unrest. Lawmakers have pushed for the judiciary to impose harsh sentences – including the death penalty – in the trials of those arrested during protests over the death of 22-year-old Amini.

So far, the Iranian authorities have followed up on their threats by executing two protesters. Majidreza Rahnavard was hanged in a public execution on December 12, just 23 days after his arrest. He had been found guilty of murdering two members of the Iranian security forces. The Iran Human Rights group said Rahnavard’s conviction was based on “a coerced confession, after a grossly unfair process and a show trial”.

Meanwhile, Moshen Shekari was publicly executed on December 8 after an appeal against his sentence was rejected by Iran’s Supreme Court. He was accused of injuring a security guard.

Since Aminis’ death, Iranians have taken to the country’s streets in protest, with women and even schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the face of the greatest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.

The regime blamed Western governments for the unrest and responded to the protests with a bloody crackdown that human rights groups say has left more than 400 people dead and hundreds injured. Thousands more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists and others, amid concerns over the charges against them.

Several members of the security forces were also reportedly killed.

The militant HRANA news agency said that as of November 29, at least 459 protesters had been killed during the unrest, including 64 minors, as security forces tried to quell widespread dissent.

Iran’s Oslo-based Human Rights Organization says the number of executions in Iran is over 500 this year.

Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by Radio Farda of RFE/RL