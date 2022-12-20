Shah Rukh Khan is the only Indian in the world list of the 50 greatest actors of all time | Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan was featured in an international list of the 50 greatest actors of all time. Created by Empire Magazine, the list features some of the most important and memorable names in the film industry, such as Marlon Brando, Tom Hanks and Kate Winslet. Shah Rukh is the only Indian actor to join them. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan remembers how he convinced Aditya Chopra for Pathaan: I may not be as good as Tiger Shroff or Hrithik…)

The list includes Shah Rukh’s name citing some of the notable roles from his decades-long career. This includes Rahul Khanna from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai by Karan Johar, Devdas Mukherji from Devdas from Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mohan Bhargava from Swades from Ashutosh Gowariker and Rizwan Khan from My Name is Khan from Karan Johar.

The magazine further quotes: “Ms. Marvel’s favorite movie star has a career that now spans four decades of nearly uninterrupted success and a fanbase of nearly billions. You don’t do this without outrageous amounts of charisma and absolute mastery of your craft. At home in almost any genre, there’s practically nothing he can’t do.”

Om star Shanti Om is the only Indian actor on the list, alongside some of the world’s most memorable movie stars like Al Pacino, Joaquin Phoenix and Leonardo DiCaprio. The list also includes iconic dialogue by Shah Rukh from the movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan: Everyday Life Kills Us A Bit. A bomb will only kill you once.

He played an Indian army major named Samar Anand in the film, which marked Yash Chopra’s final feature film. It also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

Shah Rukh was last seen in a brief appearance in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Shah Rukh will next be seen in director Pathaan by Siddharth Anand where he stars alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The first song in the film, Besharam Rang has recently been the subject of controversy with many objections to the outfits in the song, including a saffron bikini worn by Deepika.

Pathaan comes out next year on January 25.