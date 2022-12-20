Actor Robert De Niro’s Upper East Side home burglarized





NEW YORK –Shanice Aviles, the suspect charged with breaking into Oscar winner Robert De Niro’s Upper East Side home, faced a judge Monday night. En route to Central Reservations, Aviles denied breaking into De Niro’s home, but police said they caught her in the act. According to the NYPD, she has been arrested 17 times this year. Police say a burglar broke into De Niro’s townhouse while he and his family, including young children, were sleeping upstairs. It happened just before 3 am. The NYPD said patrol officers noticed a known repeat offender entering the basement door of De Niro’s home. When she didn’t come out, they followed her inside. According to sources, officers saw her picking up Christmas presents.

Suspected burglar arrested at Robert De Niro’s home 01:52 We’re told De Niro got off as the officer confronted her. CBS2 cameras caught the two-time Oscar winner leaving his house hours later. “Yes, I’m fine, thank you,” De Niro said. Over his 60-year career, De Niro has played cops and robbers. This time he was the unwitting host of both. “He was sleeping upstairs! It’s a Hollywood movie in the making,” said Upper East Side resident Peter Santoro. “It is. You couldn’t write it better, absolutely,” said tourist Harris Deller. Citywide, burglaries were up 23% from the same time last year and 39% in the Upper East Side’s 19th Ward, where De Niro lives. “It’s no surprise that his house was broken into. That’s what’s happening in the city,” Santoro said. “It’s the time of year when everyone has to know because of the holidays and they’re out to get you,” Diane McLaughlin said. Aviles has a history of suspected burglaries in the neighborhood. Sources say she was arrested over the summer for stealing $2,000 worth of iPads and coupons from the Lenox Hill senior center on East 70th Street. “I think they must be very mentally ill to have to take advantage of other people’s property,” said Anna Lukas, a member of the center for the elderly. Aviles was arrested last week for allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars from a church in Queens. She was out on bail in the case when she was arrested on Monday morning. The NYPD believe the Aviles were unaware that De Niro was renting the house. Tony Aiello Tony Aiello is a general assignment reporter at CBS2 and focuses on news coverage and breaking news in the northern suburbs.

