Hershey India signs actor Disha Patani to endorse its herbal drink

Hershey India Pvt Ltd., part of American chocolate and snack manufacturer The Hershey Company, has announced Bollywood actor Disha Patani as an ambassador for its plant-based beverage brand Sofit. The company said the alliance would reinforce the Fit is Fab brand message.

Patani will join actor John Abraham who has been associated with the brand for over seven years. Together, the company said, they endorse a healthy lifestyle and their shared health and fitness values ​​resonate with the brand’s core message.

The actors will also be seen in a TV commercial. Geetika Mehta, Managing Director of Hershey India, said: This is a strategically important brand for us. As consumers become more health conscious and move towards mindful eating, Patani is the perfect solution. She is the epitome of fitness and completes the brand. We are happy to have him on board.”

Patani said: I’m delighted to partner with them. The brand personifies the attributes of a healthy and active lifestyle, and this aspect makes it a solid choice for fitness enthusiasts. I firmly believe that when you look great on the inside, you feel fabulous on the outside and that’s exactly what he does.”

John Abraham added: I am delighted to welcome Disha to this family. My affinity with the brand is inspired by our shared belief in health and fitness. As advocates for a healthy lifestyle, I hope Disha and I will continue to inspire consumers to embrace a healthier lifestyle through our association with them.”

Ad spending in India is expected to grow by 15.2% in 2023 and 15.7% in 2024, the highest rate of any market in the world. In 2022, Indian advertising will grow by 16%, according to a Dentsu report titled Global Ad Spend Forecasts. The growth rate of advertising expenditure for China in 2023 is forecast at 4.0% and 5.4% the following year. Around the world, ad spending is likely to increase by around 8.7% in 2022, he said.

India’s advertising market will reach $11.1 billion in 2022, driven primarily by digital advertising which will grow by 31.6% and TV ads which are expected to grow by 14.5%.

