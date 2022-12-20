Hershey India signs actor Disha Patani to endorse its herbal drink

Hershey India Pvt Ltd., part of American chocolate and snack manufacturer The Hershey Company, has announced Bollywood actor Disha Patani as an ambassador for its plant-based beverage brand Sofit. The company said the alliance would reinforce the Fit is Fab brand message.

Patani will join actor John Abraham who has been associated with the brand for over seven years. Together, the company said, they endorse a healthy lifestyle and their shared health and fitness values ​​resonate with the brand’s core message.

The actors will also be seen in a TV commercial. Geetika Mehta, Managing Director of Hershey India, said: This is a strategically important brand for us. As consumers become more health conscious and move towards mindful eating, Patani is the perfect solution. She is the epitome of fitness and completes the brand. We are happy to have him on board.”

Patani said: I’m delighted to partner with them. The brand personifies the attributes of a healthy and active lifestyle, and this aspect makes it a solid choice for fitness enthusiasts. I firmly believe that when you look great on the inside, you feel fabulous on the outside and that’s exactly what he does.”

John Abraham added: I am delighted to welcome Disha to this family. My affinity with the brand is inspired by our shared belief in health and fitness. As advocates for a healthy lifestyle, I hope Disha and I will continue to inspire consumers to embrace a healthier lifestyle through our association with them.”

