Actor Patrick Renna will be the guest speaker at the 2023 A-State Grand Slam Banquet





One of the most iconic baseball movie actors of all time headlines the annual Arkansas State Grand Slam Banquet presented by Kalmer Solutions, scheduled for Monday, February 13, 2022, at the First National Bank Arena. Renna, who starred in the hit 1993 film The Sandlot, will be the guest speaker for the evening, which kicks off the 2023 A-State baseball season. Doors open at 5:00 p.m., the event will begin with dinner at 6:00 p.m. and the program will start at 6:40 p.m. You guys are killing me! is one of the most unforgettable lines in any baseball movie! said A-State head coach Tommy Raffo. We are extremely excited to bring Patrick Renna (aka Ham Porter) to Jonesboro for our Grand Slam banquet. Thanks to Kalmer Solutions for their support as presenting sponsor. Watching The Sandlot takes us back to our childhood and our simple love of the game. I hope our community will bring the whole family to have fun with Ham as we kick off the 2023 season. This is a variation of our event, and I’m thrilled that Jonesboro meets our team which includes 22 new players, helps us raise funds for the program, and creates new baseball memories at Arkansas State. Renna is best known for her role as Hamilton Ham Porter in the cult favorite and has appeared in over 30 films during her career. The Bostonian has also starred or reappeared in more than a dozen television shows, including Home improvement, IS, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Boneamong others. Several ticket options are available, including 8-seat tables for $750 and a Heavy Hitter package for $1,250 which includes a premium table location, A-State baseball player/coach preference at the table, a article signed by Renna and an exclusive reception with Renna before the event. Individual tickets can also be purchased for $100. New to the 2023 event is the ability to purchase two 8-seater tables through the Grand Slam table sponsor for $5,000. This option includes the same amenities as the Heavy Hitter package, plus recognition on all promotional materials, signage at the event, and an exclusive giveaway from the A-State Baseball Program. As well as hearing from Renna, the event includes a dinner, an opportunity to meet the 2023 Red Wolves, a silent and live auction and a 50/50 raffle. The A-State Baseball Program will also award the Ed Way Heart and Hustle Award. For more information, please contact Tommy Raffo at (870) 273-3279 or email [email protected], or Brandon Cunningham at (870) 972-3005 or [email protected] to reserve your table today. today. Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

