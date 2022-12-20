Who will be the new Superman? 8 possible actors

Last week, the biggest and most shocking news in entertainment was Henry Cavillshoots as Superman in the DCEU. Particularly brutal and disorienting in light of a surprising and well-received cameo at the end of (let’s face it, box office failure) black adam just a few weeks ago, and just over a month after Cavill announced his departure the witcher, this is the latest and most explosive development from Warner Bros.’ renovation from floor to ceiling.

Fan response to Cavill’s exit has been — understandably, perhaps — sour at best. So what’s the next step? As james gunn and Pierre Safran act boldly to reshape Warner Bros. DC Studios flagship, who will play mild-mannered reporter Clark Kent and Superman? With a Gunn-penned Superman movie said to be the first in DC Studios’ pipeline, the time has come for a hopeful, upbeat, and joyful take. (like the Richard Donner original, not the apocalyptically nightmarish recent takes like batman versus superman) came, as did one of the biggest hype trains around a movie cast in memory.

Who could play the next Superman?

David Corenswet

David Corenswet Getty Images

The reality is that most fans, by far, want Cavill back as Superman. Beyond that, the most prevalent and popular name in this hot debate is David Corenswet. Born in Philadelphia, the Juilliard School graduate had breakthrough roles on Netflix, in ryan murphyseries The politician and Hollywood. Surprisingly handsome, Corenswet definitely has the square jaw to pull off the role, and at 29, he’s the perfect age for Gunn’s younger reboot. would have in mindwith potential sequels and fallouts.

More recently, Corenswet appeared opposite mia goth critically acclaimed X prequel pearla horror movie that is so good Martin Scorsese delighted with her artistic merits and chilling terror. If you haven’t seen it already, pearl has some of the best actors of 2022. Corenswet would be a great choice to play Superman.

Jacob Elordi

Jacob Elordi Getty Images

Catching a serious second wind in its second season, HBO’s controversial teen drama Euphoria is one of the hottest shows in the modern world, catapulting many young actors to new stardom. Among them is the Australian actor Jacob Elordiwho has quickly become an internationally known name, and he is only 25 years old. The kissing booth brings swoon like few actors can. His magnetism is off the charts, surely a quality that would be great for an actor at the center of DC’s next wave.

Elordi will next be seen playing Elvis Presley in Sophie Coppolait makes a lot of noise Priscillabased on Priscilla Presleymemories Elvis and me. He’s definitely a name at the center of the Superman hype.

bald diego

bald diego Getty Images

If there’s a joker in this roundup, it’s that he’s 30 years old. bald diego. Born in Mexico City, where he studied film before pursuing an acting career, Calva burst into the third season of Netflix’s crime drama. Narcos: Mexico.

The actor’s popularity skyrocketed last week, following a surprise nomination for Best Actor (Musical or Comedy) for playing assistant Manny Torres in Damien Chazelleis on the whole lukewarmly reviewed Babylon. Critics and the HFPA have notably pointed to Calva’s presence and charisma as a highlight of Babylon days before the explosive news from DC. Some observers say it’s too much of a coincidence to be a coincidence.

Egerton Conference

Egerton Conference Getty Images

Eight years after an exceptional performance in Matthew Vaughnit’s original Kingsman: The Secret Service33-year-old Welsh actor Egerton Conference is a respected actor and a true movie star. He won a Golden Globe for playing Elton John in Rocketmanand he was even nominated for a Grammy.

Egerton might have been even better suited to play the up-and-coming young Marvel Metropolis that DC would have envisioned at the time of his breakout in Kingsman. Plus, it would be remiss not to mention that his name has been widely publicized in the rumors surrounding another major cast on the horizon: Marvel’s next Wolverine. He would be a good fit for either party, but it’s hard to imagine a more inspired or capable successor. Hugh Jackmanit’s Wolverine.

Austin Butler

Austin Butler Getty Images

Without a doubt one of the key names in this arena is the 31-year-old Anaheim native Austin Butlerwho received boundless praise (and will likely get an Oscar nod) for his starring role in Baz Luhrmannit is Elvis. The 6’0″ Golden Globe nominee has the looks and acting qualities. He can even be very funny, even silly, as he posted the finale SNL from 2022. While a turn as the Man of Steel would likely require the actor to bulk up a bit, it’s hard to find any downsides to placing him in this part.

Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan Getty Images

Fresh off of an appearance (spoiler alert) in one of the year’s highest-grossing movies, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Michael B. Jordan is also very much in the spotlight ahead of his directorial debut, Creed III. Last year it was reported that the actor was developing a Black Superman project for HBO Max. Now, it’s safe to assume that pretty much everything that’s been announced to be in development for the streamer, and even content that has been around for a long time, gets the axe. It brings the critically acclaimed Emmy winner back into the conversation for Kal-El himself.

The only problem here is Jordan’s age. At 35, he’s probably out of the ideal age range for Gunn’s plan to reboot with Clark Kent, who has just cut his teeth.

Nicolas Hoult

Nicolas Hoult Getty Images

Although he has lived most of his life as an actor (the 33-year-old Briton’s first film role was only a small role at the age of five), Nicolas Hoult has yet to headline a blockbuster – although it has come close to being cast as The Batman in Matt Reeves‘recent smash before losing the game at Robert Pattinson. Maybe the time is right and Hoult should play DC’s other biggest name.

Besides having the look for the role, and the height at 6’3″, it’s definitely important to note that Hoult has always shone in somewhat offbeat roles, from Warm bodies to The favourite at Mad Max: Fury Road. It’s not hard to imagine that Gunn could be planning an original, or at least slightly original, version of the Kryptonian Boy Scout. (He also once played a superhero as a young beast in the x-men franchise.)

Barry Keoghan Getty Images

Barry Keoghan

For more than half a decade, the Irish actor Barry Keoghan became one of the most sought after and critically admired actors of his generation. He’s often the best part of whatever he’s into, and he’s appeared in big projects as varied as Dunkirk, The green knight, The Killing of a Sacred Deer and Chernobyl. At 30, he has just won a well-deserved Golden Globe for his heartbreaking work in The Banshees of Inisherinfor which he will probably be nominated for an Oscar.

Keoghan also had a superhero turn in the set of Marvel Eternals.

He might seem like an unconventional choice, but he’s an actor whose chameleon talents shouldn’t be underestimated – and James Gunn is definitely known for his unexpected decisions that pay off.

A potential downside? Depending on what the future of the DC Extended Universe looks like, his turn as the Joker in The Batman can exclude him from being Kal-El.

