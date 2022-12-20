Babylon Is A Lavish But Fuzzy Valentine’s Day In The Heyday Of Hollywood





Comment this story Comment StarSolid StarHalf StarOutline StarOutline ( 1.5 stars ) Say this for Damien Chazelle: he shows his audience exactly what he gives them in the opening minutes of Babylon, his bruised black-eyed valentine in Hollywood’s sybaritic heyday. In a huge opening number, Chazelle films the delivery of an elephant to the estate of film producer Don Wallach (Jeff Garlin), a scene of bravery, extravagance and excess that ends with quite a few actors covered in pachyderm waste reminiscent of the famous joke about the guy who cleans up every day after the circus. When asked why he keeps on quitting, he responds in disbelief: What, and quit show business? It is the animated question of Babylon, Chazelles lavish, feverish, ultimately ambiguous portrait of American cinema before moralizing censors and Wall Street moguls put their mittens on a once glorious tribe of outlaws, reprobates, of perverts and pirates. The sleazy, vigorous pioneers of Chazelles admiring the imagination made films on the fly, not to convey a message but to see how far they could push a medium still in its infancy. Raffish, ungovernable and not a little unhinged, the first settlers of Hollywoodland in the 1920s were, according to Chazelles, a motley crew of lunatics and visionaries, prone to self-destruction but also to flights of inspiration and ecstasy. At least I thought is that Babylons point? Honestly, by the time this confusing, overcrowded, tediously digressive journey finally crumbles like so many post-binge hangovers, Chazelles’ point has been lost in a self-indulgent and maniacally erratic shuffle. Once the elephant is delivered, it becomes the centerpiece of a raging party of drinking, drugs, sex, and near-death. A fetish scene of an overweight man and his young date recalls the scandalous life and career of Fatty Arbuckle; the pencil-moustached Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt, silky-smooth and endearingly sensitive) is clearly meant to evoke John Garfield; and Nellie LaRoy (Margot Robbie), the cocaine-addicted ingenue who rose from obscurity to stardom, appears to be based on Mabel Normand. Movie nerds will find plenty of similar board game diversions in Babylons characters and their real-life analogs. (Is the director Nellie working with based on Dorothy Arzner? Anita Loos? Alice Guy-Blach? Discuss!) But for those not keeping score at home, Chazelle keeps what passes for an unfolding narrative. at breakneck speed but poorly structured. As Nellie pursues fame and fortune, Manny Torres, a young man she befriends at the Wallachs party, gets his own chance to leave behind elephant details. Played by newcomer Diego Calva in a performance reminiscent of a young Javier Bardem, Manny is the ethical center of a film that swirls, like a whirlwind, within the confines of depravity and dissolution. Here are the movies everyone will be talking about this holiday season Part slapstick, part grotesque, Babylon takes its rhythmic cues and knockdown effects from far better earlier films: Chazelle doesn’t so much tell a story as string together sequences that alternately quote Goodfellas and Boogie Nights, without being so horribly elegant or cringe. nice though. Like Singin in the Rain, which the filmmaker will literally quote in a climax meant to be a moving testament to the endurance of film as an art form, Babylon is set at the dawn of the age of sound, when the license and dumb license paved the way for the streamlined and fatally sanitized production practices of walkie-talkies. Manny’s big break comes when he rushes from a remote LA filming location to replace a camera; he returns just before the director is about to lose the light, thus inadvertently discovering the magic hour. In a moment of welcome calm, a Louella-or-Is-it-Hedda reporter played by Jean Smart teaches Jack the ways of graceful aging in a touching talk about obsolescence and eternity. Such are the romantic touches that give Babylon moments of lyrical elevation. Elsewhere, it exists in a revisionist dream space where anarchy and art go hand in hand, even as the body count piles up and piles up. Robbie plays Nellie as a creature with insatiable appetites for fame, but especially for cocaine whose nervous energy and clenched jaws fuel the entire cockeyed caravan. Lewd, lascivious, libidinous, Nellie is the heroine of a picture that is beginning to feel hectoral in her admiration for her most outrageous antics (the difference between madness and chaos is only a few random letters, after all ). Let’s put it this way: if you have to see a movie this year featuring projectile vomiting as an indictment of the upper classes, do it Triangle of Sadness. Conversely, if you have to see a movie this year featuring a pointless and seemingly endless snake fight scene, Babylon is your best bet. Although Jack, Nellie and Manny are the main protagonists of Babylon, Chazelle introduces a third: jazz musician Sidney Palmer (Jovan Adepo), whose woes as an African American in a predominantly white milieu take an offensive turn. absurd when asked to perform in blackface. While a welcome addition to the proceedings, Sidney’s storyline gets lost in Chazelles’ frenetic intercut, which becomes a case of diminishing returns as Babylon reaches its panicked denouement: a scene featuring a macabre Tobey Maguire , in which he appears to be channeling Boogie Nights-era Alfred Molina through Nightmare Alley. At this point, pleasure-seekers partying decadently across Babylon have turned to pain for their greatest excitement. The breathless energy begins to feel exponentially more forced (and, frankly, unpleasant) the harder Chazelle works to maintain it. Robbie delivers a fearless portrait of a woman trying to outrun the forces that seek to domesticate her, but she is left behind by a story that is nothing more than a jumble of moments that, despite their high aesthetic and production value , seem superficial and not terribly original. Even the final moments of Babylons destined to be Chazelles crowning cinematic anthem in its most expressive and transporting form can’t highlight blurry stuff for stuff. Like so many recent films Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Belfast, The Fabelmans, Empire of Light Babylon wants to pay homage to the medium that brings us all together in the dark. But he also doesn’t miss an opportunity to alienate audiences at every turn. Which, in a roundabout way, might make it an accidentally honest portrayal of a psychic who always wanted to have his coke and snort it too. R In neighborhood theatres. Contains strong and coarse sexual material, graphic nudity, gory violence, drug use and pervasive coarse language. 188 minutes.

