Entertainment
Hollywood Nepo babies aren’t the real problem, says Lily Allen – Rolling Stone
Imagine the Spidermen pointing at each other meme except, instead of Spidermen, they are different subsets of the nepotistic baby industry. The discourse around famous people with famous parents, distant relatives or not-so-distant family friends have become the center of conversation in Hollywood lately, and now nepo babies themselves are coming to their own defenses. In a recent series of tweetsLily Allen argued that the real bad guys practicing nepotism aren’t in Hollywood, they’re in Washington DC and Wall Street.
“The nepo babies you should all be worried about are those who work for law firms, those who work for banks and those who work in politics, if we’re talking about real-world consequences and depriving people of opportunities,” Allen, daughter of actor Keith Allen and film producer Alison Owen, wrote. “BUT that’s none of my business.”
The singer and songwriter went on to clarify that her intent was not to suggest that art forms like film and music are devoid of external influence and consequences, but that access to the opportunity to earn one’s Sustainable living in these areas is almost directly constrained by legislators and money managers.
“And before you blame me for being a baby nepo myself, I’ll be the first to tell you that I literally don’t deserve anything,” Allen continued. “People wouldn’t have to choose financial security if the industries I listed above weren’t rigging the system against them. That was kind of my point. A fairer society would create more opportunities.
The recognition of the privilege is a step in the right direction, compared to, for example, his fellow nepo babies. In November, Willow Smith said rolling stone“I don’t focus on what other people think of me.” Around the same time, Lily-Rose Depp said She that the label is most often prescribed to women, adding, “It’s weird for me to reduce someone to the idea that they’re only there because it’s a generation thing.”
Plus, says Allen, it’s not all it’s supposed to be. “It can be hard to see your own privilege when you’re still dealing with childhood trauma, and many of these kids haven’t figured it out yet,” she wrote, describing the grueling tour and schedule. of films rendering the entertainment industry as “not suitable for parents.
“In childhood, we yearn for stability and love, for education, we don’t yet care about money or proximity to power,” she said. “A lot of nepo babies are deprived of these basic things in childhood because their parents are probably narcissistic.”
In one separate wire, the singer hoped to clarify some of the points that had drawn backlash on Twitter, such as a reminder that highlighting the privilege of nepotism in one industry doesn’t diminish the importance of talking about it in another. For Allen, it’s still a conversation she’s learning to have after faltering defensively earlier in her career, reluctant to share the credit for her success with family members she had less than a relationship with. solid.
“We all know it’s more complicated than that. It is abundantly clear that there is a serious lack of representation in the industry when it comes to class and race. Everyone loses as a result,” Allen added. “I think the nepo babies are somewhat of a scapegoat here, there’s a larger societal conversation to be had about wealth inequality, about the lack of programs and funding, and I guess that was the point that I was trying to argue, maybe wrong.”
Concluding the thread, she wrote, “I promise you I’m not rooting for an industry full of people who had childhoods that looked like mine. I really think we can’t find a real solution without identifying the real problem, as fun as making fun of famous people’s children. Nepo babies have feelings.
