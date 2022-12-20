



Residence

Movies

Cinema News

Hollywood agent says Warner Bros.’ Current behavior could sabotage future plans UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer suggests that current Warner Bros. Discovery could prevent the company from acquiring future projects from creatives.



United Talent Agency CEO Jeremy Zimmer suggested that if Warner Bros. Discovery continues to fail to renew and/or remove series from HBO Max, which could prevent the company from securing new projects in the future.

Talk with PuckZimmer was asked to respond to Warner Bros.’ recent non-renewal. Discovery Naughty, an HBO Max series created by UTA client Ellen Rapoport. “You respond by saying that this type of action creates a level of distrust within the creative and performance community,” he said. “Having those relationships, building a brand, connecting to an audience – all of the things that go into the decision to do a show seem to be thrown out the window for the opportunity of a tax deduction, and that’s really unfortunate. It takes years to earn the trust of artists, the hallmark of Warner Bros., and it doesn’t take long to destroy it.” RELATED: Warner Bros. Execs Settles on New HBO Max Name When asked if he thought Warner Bros. was destroying his brand, Zimmer said, “I don’t want to say they’re destroyed, but decisions like this certainly piss people off. If I have [a project] it is very desired, what is the place that will stay in love until there is absolutely no reason to be? In times of consolidation and chaos, it becomes difficult to have an “Oh, we can’t do business with them” [conversation] because it’s not fair to a bunch of other customers who might be happy to sell their show to HBO or Warner Bros.”

Warner Bros. Discovery removes content for tax deductions Since the merger in April, Warner Bros. Discovery has mothballed, canceled and/or removed content from HBO Max, including the planned DC movie. bat girl. This brutal purge of content — more than 40 shows were removed from the streamer as of December 2022 — has shocked Hollywood, with many creatives fearing what this removal means for the future of film/TV preservation. Despite the outcry, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav defended the cost-cutting measures, saying “we didn’t get rid of any shows that helped us”. According to the latest estimates, the content purge saved the media conglomerate between $2.8 billion and $3.5 billion in tax deductions. RELATED: The Nevers Officially Cancelled, Removed From HBO Max However, some shows pulled from HBO Max will get a second life, Warner Bros. Discovery planning to license its library of content to smaller streaming platforms. Popular series like Westworld and Raised by wolves will be bundled and sold to ad-supported free third-party streaming services. It’s currently unknown when the pulled HBO Max series will hit FAST platforms. Source: Puck

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbr.com/warner-bros-behavior-sabotage-future-projects/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos