Courteney Cox sells West Hollywood condo to neighbor





The one where the apartment sells to the woman next door – again. Friends star Courteney Cox, 58, has entrusted her longtime home in West Hollywood, Calif., to another resident of the building. And it’s not the first time the buyer has purchased one of the actress’ former units in the building. Dirt reported for the first time on the off-market sale of his 25th-floor Sierra Towers property to another resident. This buyer, Angelique Soave, is the same buyer who picked up an adjacent unit on the 25th floor Cox sold in a separate apartment Off-market offer 2020. Soave paid $2.9 million for the first apartment in the famed 146-unit star-studded building. This time, she paid $4.5 million, Dirt reported. Now with Cox’s previous two plus apartments the one she bought of actress Joan Collins, Soave – a daughter of waste management moguls – owns half of the buildings on the 25th floor. Cox made a sizable profit at the most recent sale, having bought the two-bedroom, two-bathroom, just over 1,700 square foot apartment for $2.1 million in 2011, or nearly half of what Soave paid. The first unit she sold to Soave also made a profit – in this case, $400,000. An aerial view of the West Hollywood condominium building. ZUMAPRESS.com The building was built in 1965. Los Angeles Times via Getty Images The Sierra Towers are located on the border of West Hollywood and Beverly Hills. Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Courtney Cox. Getty Images The 31-story tower – built in 1965 – has facilities such as a gym, swimming pool and concierge. It is located on the edge of Beverly Hills, above the Sunset Strip. Earlier this year, Cox revealed the reason she previously unloaded another Los Angeles property, this one in Laurel Canyon: it was haunted. I was home one day, not being a believer. And the doorbell rang, she remembers on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this winter, The Post previously reported. It was a guy from UPS or something, and I opened the door and he said, you know this house is haunted? And I go, Yeah, why? Why do you think that?’ The UPS guy then informed her that someone was standing behind her. I was like, let’s sell, Cox recalled.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2022/12/20/courteney-cox-sells-west-hollywood-condo-to-neighbor/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos