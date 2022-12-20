Best Indian movies of 2022: Bollywood, Tollywood and beyond

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Raaj Kamal Films International/YouTube, Pen Movies/YouTube and T-Series/YouTube

One of the biggest entertainment stories of the year was RRR or To go up. Roar. Revolt. SS Rajamoulis enrapturing Tollywood epic, which broke through a western barrier that seemed impenetrable for Indian films, becoming a critical and commercial success. The quintessential theatrical experience between its daring dance number and raucous scenes of animal mutilation, the Telugu-language period musical has also found global success online after its surprise streaming release in May via its Hindi dub. . on Netflix (and, to a lesser extent, its original version on Indian streaming service Zee5). For many viewers outside of South Asia, this was their first experience with an Indian film of any kind, potentially opening the door to wider exploration of the world’s greatest film industry.

India’s nearly 2,000 annual productions are spread across several regional and linguistic sub-industries. Bollywood, in the Hindi language, was the unprecedented financial leader until recentlywhen it was overtaken by industries in southern countries, thanks in part to the dual Telugu and Tamil versions of Rajamoulis Baahubali duology (also available on Netflix). But at the same time RRR illustrates what some of the major Indian currents have on tap violent violence, banger tunes, Emotional sincerity and sometimes uncomfortable jingoism have welcomed a wide variety of stunning Indian photos this year. Some play in the same sandbox as RRR, though they express their splendor and action in different ways. Others deviate significantly from their style and politics, acting almost as counterweights to the perception of Indian films in the West as colorful, spectacle-oriented musical melodramas.

Of course, none of these films were made with the express intention of changing that perception (even RRR was not created with western viewers in mind), but since curiosity exists now, a quick scroll through your chosen streaming service will likely bring up a litany of Indian movies you may not have noticed before. Five of the best years are now streaming across various platforms, and they each represent very different facets of Indian cinema, from ongoing indie movements to traditional sister industries with their own long histories of stars and styles.





Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Tongue: Tamil

VikramName is a prime example of how even over-the-top star-led extravaganzas can look nothing like RRR. Director Lokesh Kanagarajs’ second entry shared the black ops universe although you don’t need to have seen its predecessor Kaithi to maintain its seedy action show led by 68-year-old superstar Kamal Haasan, who plays an intriguing dual role of sorts (the less upfront the better). With his smooth, creamy bravado, he leads a series of conceptually original action scenes that explode VikramNameinsider crime-drama conspiracy.

Haasans’ mysterious character crosses paths with black ops officer Agent Amar (Fahadh Faasil), whose secret unit is bending the law in pursuit of drug kingpin Sandhanam (played by Vijay Sethupathi, the one of the most magnetic actors in the world in a particularly wacky role). However, this seemingly simple genre game collides head-first with the side story of a masked, militarized cult seeking to root out corruption before all hell breaks loose in a series of white-knuckled settings. Cinematographer Girish Gangadharans’ camera creates a sinister atmosphere as it follows each man down dark hallways and murky moral paths in one of 2022’s most ridiculously enjoyable films.

Available to stream on Hulu





Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Tongue: Hindi

With Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn (who also appear in RRR), Gangubai Kathiawadi is the latest period musical from the purveyor of modern Bollywoods most visually intoxicating works, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, whose stylized expressionism lends credence to the idea that places can also be characters. A loose biopic based on the book Mumbai Mafia Queensit follows a young girl sold into prostitution, Ganga (Bhatt), and her subsequent rise in the 1960s to become madam crime boss and, ultimately, prosex politician.

Set in an ornate, heightened red light district, this is the kind of operatic character Bhatt excels at, centering on a tough woman with hidden vulnerabilities. Devgn, although he has a smaller role as a local mobster who takes Ganga under his wing, is integral to the film’s feminist creed, which attempts to normalize and even valorize sex work often demonized by Indian society. with surprising appeals to mainstream sensibilities. (in the vein of Bollywood social issue movies). Rather than trying to create a new place for sex workers in conservative society, it convincingly demonstrates that they are already a lifeblood.

Available to stream on Netflix





Director: Achal Mishra

Tongue: Maithili

Achal Mishra’s photographic background seeps into every frame of For us, his sober 50-minute short story about a young theater actor during the pandemic. An emerging master of composition, Mishras has carefully considered 4:3 perspectives that draw particular attention to the unspoken social dynamics as protagonist Pankaj (Abhinav Jha) absorbs the silent indignities often imposed on young artists in a utilitarian world and the even prepares himself on occasion.

An icy mist settles over the small town of Darbhanga. Soon, Pankajs dream of moving to Mumbai becomes equally hazy, torn between his duty to his elderly father, a COVID-displaced worker, a story Mishra wove from an actor’s struggles on his previous film, Gamak Ghar and Pankaj’s achievements from his own artistic shortcomings, the more he compares himself to his peers. Even in the group scenes, Mishra’s camera rarely takes its gaze away from Jha’s subtle performance, resulting in a silent portrait of the insecurity and fragility of dreams beset by harsh realities.

Available for purchase or rental on Vimeo





Director: Nagraj Manjule

Tongue: Hindi

One of the leading voices in Marathi language cinema, Nagraj Manjules Bollywood breakout is a fitting biopic to watch in a World Cup year. Starring screen legend AmitabhBachchan as Vijay Borade (based on Slum football Founder Vijay Barse jhund puts a unique spin on Indian sports drama and leaves you wishing you could spend more time with its characters even after a whole three hours.

With a set of newcomers spotted in real slums and a few regulars from previous Manjules films, Bed and Sairaat it’s led by a fiery first performance by Ankush Gedam as an apathetic youngster who fights not just perception (of caste and economic circumstances) but the legal limits of personality in a world where something as basic as identity requires money and paper. Manjule and cinematographer Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti imbue every move with an enormity, virtually every second shot of the opening act is a zoom cart and each dialogue exchanges with intimacy, building an elegant, propulsive and resonant story of sports-channeled frustrations.

Available to stream on Zee5





Director: Payal Kapadia

Tongue: Bengali, Hindi

Ideologically and aesthetically, the first feature film by Payal Kapadias is the opposite of RRR, though equally (if not more) demanding in its use of cinematic imagery. A haunting docu-fiction, it weaves a dreamlike narrative on lost film reels found at the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India that alma mater directors discovered alongside love letters written by an anonymous student. As these mournful notes are read aloud, Kapadia combines this story with real footage of student protests and resistance against the right-wing Hindu government of Narendra Modis, revealing a lucid collage of life in modern India.

A tapestry born of light and physical texture (its digital identity theft 16mm. the grain of the film is simply magical), A night without knowing anything is a thought-provoking example of film as activism and a way to confront the deep and inevitable entanglements between the personal and the political.