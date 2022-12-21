The General Hospital actor was 55 – The Hollywood Reporter





Sonya Eddy, an actress best known for starring in the long-running soap opera general hospital, is dead. She was 55 years old. Eddy’s friend and actress Octavia Spencer announcement Eddy passed away on Instagram on Tuesday, writing, “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world has lost another creative angel. He will be missed by his legions of @generalhospitalabc fans. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones, his friends and his fans! general hospital Executive producer Frank Valentini also took to social media to pay tribute to Eddy. “I am heartbroken at the loss of the amazing @TheRealSonyaEd. I truly loved her not just as an actress, but as a friend. The lights in the center of the nurse’s station will now be a bit fainter, but her spirit and light will live on both in the show and in our set,” he wrote. “On behalf of the entire cast and crew of #GH, we send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. She will be greatly missed.” Eddy’s business partner, who owned Eddy Ford Entertainment with the actress, said THR“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I must announce the sudden passing of my business partner, creative soul mate and best friend Sonya Eddy. She left an indelible mark on everyone she touched, through life. screen and off. The cause of death has not been revealed. Hailing from Concord, Calif., Eddy began her acting career in the West Coast premiere of Ruby Dee’s Zora is my name! Additional stage credits include comedy of errorsas well as performances in productions of the crucible, Pericles, In the woods and South Pacificfor which she won an Arty Award. Eddy was best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson in general hospital. She began starring in the long-running soap opera in March 2006, with her last episode as a nurse airing in November 2020. She also appeared in the 2007 serialized drama SOAPnet. General Hospital: night shift in the same role. With a career that spans both film and television, Eddy’s TV credits include recurring roles on IS, Joan of Arcadia, The Drew Carey Show, Joy and Seinfeld. Other credits include In case of emergency, ITUC, Everybody Hates Chris, Dawn, Malcolm in the middle, Fresh off the boat,The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray, PEN15, A dark lady sketch show, Reba and more. On the cinema side, among the credits of Eddy are Coach Carter, bad news bear, Hairdresser, Dad Daycare, Matches Men, seven books and Survive Christmas. She appeared in the Hallmark movie The reading roomopposite James Earl Jones. Eddy also appeared in the 2005 production of Cat on a hot tin roof alongside John Goodman and Brenda Fricker at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles. Donations in his memory can be made to The National Association of Nurses Foundation Inc.

