The Glory and Cruelty of Hollywood

As a cinematic study in risk and reward, director Damien Chazelle’s first four feature films simply work, often dazzlingly. He knows how and when to move a camera. Do you know how rare that is these days? Spielberg; Paul Thomas Anderson; some others. And Chazel.

His Harvard thesis project, Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench, led to the eerily intense music school melodrama Whiplash. This spawned the massive popular success of La La Land, a swell variation on themes featured in Guy and Madeline. Then came the intriguing Neil Armstrong biopic First Man, which Chazelle directed (Josh Singer wrote the screenplay).

Now, the filmmaker returns as writer-director with Babylon, which is set at the intersection of Hollywood dreams and industry realities in a kingdom harder than La La Land. In the first 20 minutes alone we get a face full of elephant feces, an anonymous starlet peeing on a naked and giggling Fatty Arbuckle archetype and because we were invited to a crazy Hollywood party in 1926 Bel Air , California, an unbroken parade of naked, cocaine-snorting revelers.

All of this is strategic. Chazelle begins with a visual scream and ends with a lonely man at the movies in a 1952 epilogue, lost in bittersweet wonder. Babylon, for the three hours and nine minutes, sings a song that says: Praise the art and pass the degradation. The contrasts of light and dark are raw, dulled and ultimately boring. Loosely embracing half a dozen main characters, though two or three are underwhelming, Babylon thins out too quickly, contenting itself with an intense ode to the dream factory and its victims and exploiters, who sometimes do things wonderful for the screen.

Margot Robbie in “Babylon”. (Photo credit Scott Garfield/HANDOUT)

Our de facto tour guide is a struggling Hollywood gofer, Manny Torres, played by relative newcomer Diego Calva. By chance and accident, at the decadent party where he delivers a party elephant, Manny, softly characterized, meets budding star and would-be drug addict Nellie LaRoy (Margot Robbie, mixing elements of Clara Bow with eyes savages by Joan Crawford). Manny’s serendipity continues with a chance encounter with stalwart Hollywood matinee idol Jack Conrad, played by Brad Pitt. This man, modeled after silent film star and victim of the sound era, John Gilbert, among others, takes on Manny as his personal assistant/repairer/driver/tender.

Through Manny’s astonished eyes, we witness the glory and cruelty of the end of the era of silence and the beginning of sound, as Jack’s star fades as Nellie fights for herself. cling to his wayward career. Dealed with the same themes as Singin in the Rain, but in a bloodier, pissier vein. At one point, Chazelle riffs at length on the Pierre, You Shouldn’t Have Come scene of the 1952 MGM classic, as Nellie grinds down take after take in a college comedy she’s doing.

I’ll try to explain why Chazelles’ ambitious work doesn’t quite work for me. It’s largely the tonal mood swings. The largely wordless opening sequence depicts Manny and a few small players struggling to climb a mountain road with an elephant about to explode any minute. We see the truck, under a delicate angle in distant shot, well judged. Then comes the gain (a tsunami of excrement) and its kind, eh? What ? It’s not supposed to be in the period, like a 1926 Laurel and Hardy short; it is to shock. But it’s a misjudgment, the first of a long series in a film strangely, for Chazelle lousy with them.

The first of his party scenes features the main cast with trumpeter Sidney Palmer (Jovan Adepo, stuck with a role of diminishing returns); an archetype of Anna May Wong, Lady Fay (Li Jun Li); and a shrewd and imperious gossip columnist from the brand Louella Parsons (Jean Smart, always welcome). Most of the time, Babylon sticks to Pitt, Robbie and Calva, although the real protagonist is Chazelles notion of what Sally Bowles in Cabaret called divine decadence, light on divinity.

Brad Pitt and Diego Calva play the inhabitants of the end of the silent film era in “Babylon”. (Photo credit Scott Garfield/HANDOUT)

The film is a protracted script problem, sporadically bailed out by its director. Line after line, scene after scene, cocktail banter alternates with violence, with a keen sense of when profanity is funny and when it isn’t. People on screen never develop the kind of historical dimension or plausibility that even a loosely anachronistic treatment of mythical Hollywood needs more than partial buy-in. Pitt can’t naturally suggest the kind of verve or wit associated with, well, you name it: John Barrymore, John Gilbert, the whole period. And Babylon is quite lazy in its sexism regarding almost all women; Conrad trades one woman’s haranguing obstacle for another, and another, wasting the actresses’ time and talent in a way that has nothing to do with the obvious sexism of the time and place.

Robbie at least delivers, squeezing every ounce of unruly life there is to be found in Nellie. As for Calva, he’s basically a player to be named later, adrift in a virgin role. I found it hard to invest in Manny’s almost instant mad passion for flapping with the most, with so little sexual friction allowed to erupt in between.

At their most scrupulously grimy, Babylons’ depictions of Jazz Age depravity are reminiscent of a bunch of ’70s movies, and not the good ones: Ken Russells Valentino, for example. Some viewers might take the spectacular, spectacular party scenes as reminders of Baz Luhrmann’s excess in The Great Gatsby or Elvis or, well, any Baz Luhrmann movie.

In theatrical terms, a playwright could probably have helped Chazelle realize Babylon more fully, simply by asking questions and challenging some of the more errant changes. Manny’s Innocence is designed, I think, to balance out the darker forces at play, including the underground climax full of rats, one devoured by a subhuman carnival man, delicious close-up, plus an alligator, not eaten. This literal descent into Babylon presents, thank goodness, a brief cameo enhancing Tobey Maguire’s film, as an industry-adjacent underworld creep. But to follow all of this with a heartfelt postscript to the magic and perpetual innovation of Hollywood is a very tricky proposition.

Chazelle, in effect, sent Singin in the Rain on a collision course with Nathanael Wests’ Hollywood nightmare The Day of the Locust. The closest people come to shoot this off is probably Pennies from Heaven, and both the original TV version and subsequent film version remain standout and stinging achievements. This Dennis Potter drama featured characters (and actors) lip-syncing to old Depression-era standards, often ironically. I’m still not entirely sure, after two viewings, why Babylon so much more than Pennies from Heaven looks like the one doing the lip-synching.

Babylon 2 stars

MPA Rating: R (for graphic nudity, drug use, gory violence, pervasive language, and strong and rude sexual content).

Duration: 3:09

How to watch: premieres in theaters December 22.

Michael Phillips is a reviewer for the Tribune.

[email protected]

Twitter @phillipstribune

