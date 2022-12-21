Review: Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is Perfectly Fun | Entertainment

Quickly, without looking, guess how long it’s been since a Shrek movie or even a Shrek-adjacent movie. More than a decade seems too long for such a popular franchise, doesn’t it? And yet, 11 years later, we once again welcome Antonio Banderass’s swashbuckling feline to Puss in Boots: The Last Wishwhich opens in theaters on Wednesday.
No wonder he’s forced to think about his own mortality in this one, some segments of the audience will be too when they realize how much time has passed. It wasn’t for lack of trying, but things were happening behind the scenes with various directors coming and going. then Universal acquired DreamWorks and they returned to the drawing board under new management. Somehow, the TV spinoffs kept coming.
The good news is that the character is evergreen. And as soon as Banderas starts talking and singing, as a playful and selfish character, it will feel like almost no time has passed. In The Last Wish, the ever-confident Puss in Boots is shaken to discover that he has exhausted eight of his nine lives and, for the first time, has begun to worry about his own death.
That might sound a little austere for an animated comedy for kids, but when you start thinking about other kids movies, it’s actually a pretty common theme. Is it the anxieties of emerging middle-aged creatives, or an empathy machine for kids to think about the adults in their lives? Both? Does it matter? It’s a device to shake our hero, who has a bounty on his head and a big bad wolf (Wagner Moura) on his tail.
First he tries retirement life in a house with Mama Luna (DaVine Joy Randolph), in which he is forced to behave like a cat using a litter box (so this is where the dignity will die , he says) and eating cat food as opposed to cooking on the stove as a cover of The Doors The End plays in the background. But he gets a lifeline in the legend of a single wish in a star that has fallen to earth and is waiting to be granted, sending him, Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek Pinault) and a serious dog (Harvey Guilln) into an adventure to get said wish.
This is where the film really finds its rhythm, with the introduction of Goldilocks (Florence Pugh) who is something of a crime lord to his family of bears, Mama (Olivia Colman), Papa (Ray Winstone) and Baby (Samson Kayo), and, separately, a little Jack Horner (John Mulaney) who is no longer little and is also after the wishing star.
The voice cast is an embarrassment of riches, especially Pugh, Colman, Winstone, who are straight out of a PG-rated Guy Ritchie movie and should get their own spin-off. Mulaney, too, is a perfect grown-up brat, bitter that his origin is just a nursery rhyme and not a complete fairy tale. He’s a different kind of thug, collecting and stealing famous fairy tale artifacts to make up for his own lack of magical powers and using them for fun purposes.
Directed by Joel Crawford, with Januel Mercardo as co-director, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish has enough good jokes (screenplay by Paul Fisher and story by Tommy Swerdlow and Tom Wheeler) to entertain everyone for an afternoon at the movie theater. The animation is exactly what you need and avoids too much of the frenetic anarchy of many children’s movies that confuse chaos with excitement.
In the end, no matter how much time has passed, Banderas is welcome as a leche whisperer whenever he wants.
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, a Universal Pictures release in theaters Wednesday, is rated PG by the Motion Picture Association for its crude humor, language, action/violence, and some scary moments. Duration: 102 minutes. Three out of four stars.
MPA Definition of PG: Parental guidance suggested.