Watch: Popular Bollywood star buys house in Dubai – News





The actress and her boyfriend take fans on a virtual tour of their luxurious city home By web office Published: Tue 20 Dec 2022, 17:40 Last update: Tue 20 Dec 2022, 18:39 Dubai has long been a favorite destination for A-listers, but several stars, including Bollywood stars, have bought properties there and consider the emirate a second home. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Salman Khan and several other big names in the Indian film industry own luxurious homes in Dubai. The latest star to jump on the bandwagon is ‘Bigg Boss 15’ winner Tejasswi Prakash and her fiancé Karan Kundra. Karan and Tejasswi took to social media and gave fans a glimpse of their luxury apartment. “Welcome to our new home in Dubai! We are delighted to announce that Karan and I have invested in our dream home…! It is a luxurious apartment in the heart of Dubai and the best part is that it is fully furnished, we What we have to do is pack our bags and move in every time we come to Dubai!” Tejasswi wrote in his post as shared videos of the new place. In the video, Karan and Tejasswi can be seen proudly showing fans their new home while explaining the other features of the property. According to reports, this is the first house the couple bought together. Fans are eagerly awaiting the duo to settle into their new nest. Tejasswi and Karan are hugely popular on Indian TV and have a huge following on social media. They met on Bigg Boss 15 and their romance blossomed as the series progressed. Earlier in October, Tejasswi even shocked fans by taking to social media and posting pictures of herself flaunting a diamond ring. Fans have taken the internet by storm with congratulatory messages, but the actress has denied any engagement rumors.

