LISTEN: Decades before he came out, this 60s actor was a Christmas crooner

 


Actor Jim Nabors dressed in an orange and blue flannel and lying on a large tree branch with his hand on his chin.

Actor Jim Nabors, born in 1930, knew he was gay from an early age. Known for playing the role of clumsy gas station attendant turned Army Sergeant Gomer Pyle on The Andy Griffith Show and its subsequent spin-off, Nabors enjoyed its time in the spotlight decades before it was released to the public.

Although he didn’t step out into the world when he was famous in his 60s, the actor apparently never got close to his friends and colleagues.

I never made a public spectacle of it, Nabors told Hawaii News Now. I’ve known that since I was a kid, so come on. It’s not that kind of thing. I never made a huge secret out of it.

In addition to his acting career, Nabors was an avid singer, releasing over a dozen standard albums, musical theater plays, and multiple collections of Christmas music. Among familiar favorites like Jingle Bells and Do You Hear What I Hear, there are lesser-known classics like Christmas Eve In My Hometown.

Nabors gay and full baritone was a perfect fit for the Christmas classics, as well as some of the gayest spots of his career. He was a special friend of The Carol Burnett Show, appearing in every season premier as his lucky charm. He also starred alongside Dolly Parton in the Endless Charm musical The best little brothel in Texas.

Although his acting career mostly ended in the mid-1980s, Nabors released records of sacred and secular music until 2000.

Settle in for the holidays with Jim Nabors for Christmas Eve in my hometown:

