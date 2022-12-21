Kim Masters on Hollywoods 2022 Year of Wishful Thinking – The Hollywood Reporter

Imagine any movie studio executive or producer reading Jason Kilar’s recent the wall street journal opinion piece, in which he called 2022 “one of the most important and anxious years in Hollywood history”.

No shit, Jason, most of them no doubt thought. “Thank you, arsonist, for sharing your fire wisdom.” Or something like that. Kilar has yet to be forgiven for Project Popcorn, the shock decision to launch the entire Warners 2021 slate on fledgling streaming service HBO Max the same day the films premiered in theaters. Asked about the poor overall performance of last year’s theatrical releases, a top studio executive mirrors the opinion of many, saying, “Without a doubt, Kilar has screwed things up so much in terms of the overall health of our industry that we’re going to feel those reverberations for a long time.

Clearly, in a pandemic-hit world, Kilar isn’t solely responsible for the film industry’s troubles. And while he was the most extreme, he wasn’t the only industry boss to seize the pandemic shutdown as an opportunity to tighten movie theater windows. NBCUniversal’s Jeff Shell has done just that, striking a multi-year deal with theaters allowing a window as short as 17 days for movies that open under $50 million, or as long as 31 days for movies that do better. (Note: 800 pound gorilla Chris Nolan shredded this and opened a nice big window when he agreed to do Oppenheimer for the studio.) The pre-pandemic standard of 72 days seems like it’s from another century now.

An informal (and mostly anonymous, in the interests of the franchise) survey of top studio executives reveals they also have a lot of anger at Christmas Past Disney CEO Bob Chapek, who sent Pixar Lucas, Soul and turn red directly on Disney+. “Chapek screwed up one of the greatest movie companies of all time,” says a top industry executive. “Disney for years had won the movies. You’ve conditioned your audience that Disney animated events aren’t special anymore. One agent also fears the damage will last: “It hurt the long-term family market, obviously. It’s not going to be that quick to return.Disney has yet to say how its approach might change with Bob Iger at the helm, but we know such decisions won’t be in the hands of a theme park manager. now fired (Chapek) and his senior lieutenant (Kareem Daniel).

As the industry abruptly moves away from the feverish pursuit of streaming subscribers above all else and back to the old-fashioned notion of making money, legacy business executives are reaffirming their vows to the magic of theater. “What makes a $10 million Jason Blum movie feel like a movie and a $15 million movie Dragon House the episode looks like a TV show? said the senior executive of a media company. “A theatrical launch, and more, the marketing.” Even for people who haven’t seen a movie in the cinema, he adds, the theatrical run makes the picture feel more like an event, whereas even a movie as expensive as the 200 million netflix dollars gray man “It doesn’t look like a movie.” (Obviously, Netflix wouldn’t agree.)

Yet studios hardly want movies to play in empty theaters just in the hopes of making them more attractive to stream. The question is whether audiences will really start showing up on a regular basis, allowing studios to recoup the wonderful cascade of cash that comes with success.

Some of the studios looked almost ready to bring audiences back. Bloomberg reported that Amazon plans to spend $1 billion a year on MGM theatrical films, growing to 12 to 15 films a year. (Management may soon discover that theatrical movies can blow up a billion dollars pretty quickly.) Warner Bros.’ David Zaslav. Discovery, another relative newcomer to the cinematic game, was quick to drop the idea of ​​making movies for streaming. “When you’re in theaters, the value of the content and the overall viewing experience is high,” he said on an earnings call in August. “Then when the same content moves to [premium video on demand] then in streaming it is high again. As movies move from window to window, their overall value is high, high, high. We have seen this clearly demonstrated with The Batman and Elvis.”

When Paramount named Brian Robbins head of its movie studio in 2021 – after firing Jim Gianopulos for fighting too hard to protect exclusive cinema windows and supposedly not pivoting to streaming quickly enough – from Many industry players saw the leadership change as a sign of Shari Redstone’s quest to prioritize Paramount+’s growth above all else. Turns out, Gianopulos left five No. 1 hit movies in a row in the pipeline. The big one, of course, the one who demonstrated what movies look like and what they can do successfully, was Top Gun: Maverick. Whatever else can be said about him, Tom Cruise was the movie industry’s MVP of the pandemic era: He not only provided a proof of concept with maverickgrossing $1.5 billion at the global box office, but it also propelled the production of Mission: Impossible 7 through the darkest days of the pandemic while crushing senior management’s efforts to shorten its old-fashioned theatrical window.

Paramount’s Robbins says he’s always believed in making movies for theaters and wants to grow to 12 a year. He thinks a 45-day window generally sounds like “the sweet spot.” Regardless of when he bought into the idea, this year Robbins appears to have been the first studio head to take a film intended for streaming and repurpose it for a theatrical release. The successful bet: The mystery of horror Smilemade for a modest $17 million, grossed $216 million worldwide.

Even with the spectacular performances of Superior gun and a handful of other hit movies, it was an anemic year for movies. In the first week of December, national theatrical revenue (about $7.2 billion) fell about 35% from pre-pandemic numbers in 2019, according to Comscore. There were also around 35% fewer wide releases (67, down from 105 in 2019), largely due to COVID production shutdowns and post-production delays. It’s a recipe for trouble. “For me, it’s not just about the number of releases, but the frequency and consistency of their release,” says Paul Dergarabedian of Comscore. “It’s a dynamic company. When this does not happen and you have wakanda forever five weeks in a row at the top of the rankings is not the formula for success. You can’t have a film every few weeks that works well.

The number of large-scale releases — films with a significant exclusive window — is expected to rise to around 106 in 2023, giving studio executives hope. “The volume was so low this year that people raised their hands,” said a senior studio executive. “You go to Fandango and there’s nothing. After a while you stop looking.

Adult dramas — aka awards — have been particularly miserable. Various theories have been put forward to explain why. A senior film executive says the revival of the genre “will take a particularly long time. I think it’s okay. We must not return to 100% but to 80, 90%. Another expresses more skepticism. “Adults agree to wait. i don’t need to see The Fabelmans in a theatre. (Harsh words about a Spielberg movie, but here we are.)

If this all works out, says a distribution executive, it would be helpful if studios moved toward greater consistency on the windows issue — but not in a collusive way, of course. “You have large studios with 17-31 day windows and others with a 45 day window,” says one executive. “When you’re fed a diet of some meals at home and some not, the result is a missed sale.”

