Review: Sarah Polleys Women Talking is a revelation | Entertainment

What happens when your house no longer feels like a home? When the rules of your life no longer make sense? When your body doesn’t belong to you? When your kids aren’t safe and neither are you? Are you seeking justice? Revenge? Apologies? Are you making amends to keep the peace? Or are you looking for something else? Something unknown, something new?
For a crime as old as sexual assault, we still struggle to find the language to talk about it. No matter how enlightened they were supposed to be about these things, there is so much silence, so much shame, so much anger floating in the air. Isn’t it kind of sad, in a way, that the only words we collectively agreed on are me too?
Sarah Polley knows the terrible truth about sexual assault and the criminal and civil justice system: that there are no perfect victims. In his book Run towards danger she recounts how she watched it unfold from the outside, in horrified silence on the advice of friends and lawyers, as a man she says assaulted her when she was 16 years, was found not guilty. The other women who publicly claimed assaults were seen as unreliable narrators, their recollections being imperfect.
And so, for his extraordinary film women who talk she approaches this societal and cultural conundrum from a different angle, and in doing so, makes the conversation unmistakable. The women in his film have no memory of the assaults. What they have are bruises and blood and babies and a trauma so deep, so intractable that they no longer feel like themselves.
It is not helped by their faith, and the elders of their isolated religious colony who tell them that ghosts or Satan did it, that they lie for attention, or that it was a act of wild female imagination. But the film begins with an indisputable reality: one of the attackers is caught, and this leads to a series of events in which three generations of women have 24 hours to decide what to do before returning, begging for forgiveness. Their three options as they see them are 1) do nothing, 2) stay and fight, or 3) leave. So they talk.
The film is an adaptation of a 2018 book by Miriam Toews, itself based on a true story of a Mennonite community in Bolivia in which eight men were convicted of raping more than 100 women and girls. They used cow tranquilizers on their victims who had little or no memory of the incidents.
Polleys’ version is expressionistic and lyrical, biting and poetic. The conversations are muddled, the feminism contradictory and the trauma complicated. Among the grandmothers (Frances McDormand, Sheila McCarthy, Judith Ivey) there are those who have lived with these unspoken truths for so long that giving up on the end goal, the kingdom of heaven, is simply not an option. . There are those who are open to a conversation and see a light. One tells allegorical stories about his horses Ruth and Cheryl.
Young mothers are also different. Jessie Buckleys Mariche is full of bitterness and nowhere to channel it. Claire Foys Salomé seethes with rage. Her four-year-old child has been assaulted and she wants to kill. Rooney Maras Ona, newly pregnant from an assault, is serious but romantic, looking at things like a poet, from a kind of ivory tower she has built for herself, despite the fact that none of the women have learned to read.
The teens (Kate Hallett, Liv McNeil, Michelle McLeod) laugh and play too. No one has treated what happened the same way, and the conversations are just as messy. Conversations are often interrupted. Tensions rise and are punctuated, sometimes with rage, sometimes with laughter.
Men are not part of this conversation. They hardly receive names. And only one can testify to the proceedings, Ben Whishaws August, who knows the outside world, but returned to teach young boys at school but also out of love for Ona. I’m not sure it’s possible for her performance to be sweeter or more heartbreaking.
Polley and cinematographer Luc Montpellier shoot the story in a hushed palette, not quite sepia but not quite colorful either, reflecting the limited universe of its characters. Women Talking is told like a folk tale, from some time in the future, with composer Hildur Gunadttirs’ poignant minimalist, popular score, of guitars, strings, bells and cymbals, helping to save us from overwhelming despair.
Women Talking is neither melodramatic, desperate, nor exploitative. It is shrewd and urgent and may simply help those who were previously unable to find coherent words or even feelings for their own traumatic experiences. And I hope it could inspire more works of wild female imagination.
Women Talking, an MGM release, in theaters Friday, is rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association for strong language, bloody imagery, sexual assault, mature thematic content. Duration: 104 minutes. Four out of four stars.
