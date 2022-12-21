Bollywood Roundup: Priyanka Chopra, Isha Koppikar Narang, Armaan Ralhan, and more…

Priyanka Chopra Jonas takes her daughter Malti to show off the Christmas lights

Mumbai– Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently on holiday with her husband, American pop star Nick Jonas, and daughter Malti.

Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared a slew of photos and joked with Nick for not showing interest in being clicked. The first photo showed Priyanka in a black and white outfit, clicking a mirror selfie.A

Nick Jonas is also seen in frame but with his head down as he checks his cell phone.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, “Perfect winter days. Ps: 1st pic – my husband is really interested in my mirror selfie.

In the other photos, Priyanka is seen with Malti as she carries the little one in a baby carrier to show him the Christmas decor in the area. Malti’s face is partially visible.

The actress will then be seen in Hollywood films like Love Again and Ending Things. It will also make its OTT debut with the “Citadel”. We will also see her in “Jee Le Zaraa” by Farhan Akhtar in which she will star with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Isha Koppikar takes a hot air balloon ride over the Masai Mara Game Reserve

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar Narang loves to travel and recently posted several photos and videos of exploring different places in Africa with her friends.

She shared an amazing video showing the view of Kenya’s Masai Mara Game Reserve from a hot air balloon. She can be seen watching leopards trying to stalk impalas or female lions lazing around and enjoying their sunset.

From African elephants and leopards to mesmerizing landscapes, the actress’ Instagram handle is filled with the memories of her recent visit.

Speaking of her experience, she says: “Africa is the most beautiful continent on the planet. Hidden gems across the country, vast mountains and oceans, wildlife and the friendliest people, Africa has been a truly rich experience.

And she concludes by adding: “There is nothing better than being so close and involved with nature. We had a lot of fun taking in the sights and sounds of the rich wildlife up close.”

Armaan Ralhan considers it an honor to portray a frontline warrior in ‘Tujhe Bhi Chand’

Mumbai– Actor Armaan Ralhan, who received positive response for his portrayal of an Air Force officer in action drama ‘Shoorveer’, can be seen trying out for the role of a frontline worker line in the recently released track “Tujhe Bhi Chand” from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s album “Sukoon”. ‘.

The actor considers it an honor to play the character of real-life heroes, who fought undeterred during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Armaan plays a doctor and deals with the trials of the deadly pandemic and how love and hope keep him going. The actor revealed how he wore PPE kits and shot the song and how it’s a tribute to all the frontline workers who helped us fight through the horrific times.

The actor shared, “As the song is about the pandemic, we wore a real PPE kit to finish filming and I realized how difficult it was. It was an honor to be part of a tribute to real-life heroes, the frontline workers who have worked tirelessly during the pandemic to help people.

“Having a slight glimpse of physical conditions like the discomfort of being in a PPE kit all day makes you incredibly grateful for their service,” he added.

“Tujhe Bhi Chand” is available to stream on major audio streaming platforms.

Tabu’s role in “Kuttey” was originally written for a male actor

Mumbai– Actress Tabu, who is gearing up for her upcoming dark comedy flick ‘Kuttey’, has revealed her role in the film was written for a male character, but director Aasmaan Bhardwaj and her composer-filmmaker father Vishal cast it. changed for her.

‘Kuttey’ is Aasmaan’s first feature film. Speaking to the media at the film’s trailer launch in Mumbai on Tuesday, the actress, who has worked with Vishal in films such as ‘Maqbool’ and ‘Haider’, said, “This character was written for a man but Aasmaan and Vishal ji changed it for me Aasman grew up in front of me.

She also shared that working in the film gave her a sense of pride as she saw Aasmaan grow up before her eyes.

“Aasmaan mere saamne hi bada hua hai, mere saamne sets pe lakdi ka camera leke ghoomta tha (he grew up in front of me, I remember seeing him walking around the sets with a wooden camera) and he was so consumed by the movie world. Seeing him write something like ‘Kuttey’ gave me a sense of pride because Vishal ji, Rekha ji and Aasman are family to me.”

“Kuttey” hits theaters on January 13, 2023.

Arjun Kapoor: ‘Having Gulzar’s name attached to my film was on my bucket list’

Mumbai– It’s a dream come true for actor Arjun Kapoor as legendary lyricist Gulzaar penned the song lyrics for his upcoming film ‘Kuttey’. The actor said it was on his wish list to have his name attached to his film.

In the ‘Kuttey’ trailer launch, Arjun said, “’Kuttey’ is a big mark for me because I got to work with so many amazing talents. It was on my wish list to have Gulzar Sahab’s name attached to my film. “Kuttey” is the result of ten years of my journey. »

“Kuttey” is billed as a dark comedy that also features other outstanding actors like Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, and Radhika Madan.

The film was directed by debutant Aasmaan Bhardwaj, who is the son of filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj. Arjun is seen playing the role of a cop in the film.

‘Kuttey’ is set to hit theaters on January 13, 2023. (IANS)