Oscars 2023 Predictions: BEST ACTOR (December)





Austin Butler (Elvis), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brendan Fraser (The whale) and Bill Nighy (Life) all earned Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice nominations for Best Actor, bringing them one step closer to locked status in a largely indefinable category for months outside of Fraser’s very first calls as the inevitable winner. This status changed drastically once the critic groups started announcing and Farrell started dominating the wins. With 10 victories (including a double victory with After that at NYFCC), Farrell has emerged as the champion of low-key reviews in a film that’s also massively overrated this season. For Fraser, he fumbled at the start; losing Gotham, missing out on a Spirit name (like, how?), and missing out on major critic wins (he’s not suddenly going to get NSFC). He’s started a slow rise with the regionals, five wins so far, and while he won’t compete with Farrell at the Globes (various categories), will his history with them and his choice not to attend the show continue? to have a negative impact on his chances? For Butler, he’s catching all the trailblazers but he’s yet to win a Critics’ Best Actor award. He did, however, win four Breakthrough Performer Awards (which is sometimes a way for a band to essentially hand out two awards) and his film is doing very well in everything from the Globes to the CCA to the Hollywood Critics Association. Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick) and Paul Mescal (After Sun) both made one of six Critics Choice spots but both missed out on the Globe drama in favor of Jeremy Pope (inspection) and Hugh Jackman (The son). Babylon‘s Diego Calva also earned a GG spot in comedy/musical. On the other hand, all them CCA failed. Each represents potential newbies or a past nominee in a category that I know I’m repeating myself has always had a winner or nominee since the 1930s. Emancipationit seems no one is ready to welcome Will Smith back after last season’s Oscars, even though his personal reviews for the film have been good. Classification : Colin Farrel After that (BSFC, NYFCC)

Colin Farrel The Banshees of Inisherin (AFCC, BOFCA, CFCA, DFWFCA, NBR, NYFCC, NYFCO, UFCA, WAFCA)

Brendan Fraser The whale (LVFCS, PCC, PFCC, PFCS, StLFCA)

Bill Nighy Life (LAFCA) Here are my predictions for the 2023 Best Actor Oscars for December. Green traced backRed go downBlue new entry 1. Brendan Fraser The Whale (A24) CCA, GG

2. Colin Farrell The Banshees of Inisherin (Projector images) ACC, GG

3. Austin Butler Elvis (Warner Bros) CCA, GG

4. Bill Nighy Living (Sony Pictures Classics) CCA, GG

5. Hugh Jackman The Son (Sony Pictures Classics) GG 6. Paul Mescal After Sun (A24) VAC

7. Tom Cruise Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures) VAC

8. Jeremy Pope The Inspection (A24) GG

9. Diego Calva Babylon (Paramount Pictures) GG

10. Tom Hanks A Man Called Otto (Sony Pictures)

11. Ralph Fiennes The Menu (Projector images) GG

12. Gabriel LaBelle Les Fabelman (Universal Studios)

13. Daniel Craig Glass Onion: A Mystery at Daggers Drawn (Netflix) GG

14. Adam Driver White Noise (Netflix) GG

15. Daniel Gimnez Cacho Bardo or the false chronicle of a handful of truths (Netflix)

16. Adam Sandler’s Bustle (Netflix)

17. Park Hae-il’s decision to leave (WRONG)

18. Broker Song Kang-ho (NEON)

19. Timothé Chalamet Bones and All (MGM/UAR)

20. The Emancipation of Will Smith (Apple Original Movies) Other contenders (alphabetical) Christian Bale The Pale Blue Eye (Netflix)

Eden Dambrine Close (A24)

Harris Dickinson Triangle of Sadness (NEON)

Colin Farrell After Yang (A24)

Devotion by Jonathan Majors (Sony Pictures)

