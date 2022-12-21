‘Boat burn’ concerns emerge after massive fire near Hollywood marina – NBC 6 South Florida





Hollywood residents are calling for tougher water enforcement after a massive fire near a marina raised concerns about “boat rusting” in the area. At least two people have been hospitalized after swimming to shore to escape the blaze early Monday in North Lake. Locals said the boats involved in the blaze had been tied together for months. These boats are like squatters,” said resident Jerry Baer. “They don’t give money to the city. They are a blight on the city. They throw their trash and body waste into the water.” Two people were hospitalized Monday morning after swimming to shore to escape a massive fire that destroyed several boats near a marina in Hollywood. NBC 6’s Chris Hush reports Luis Oliveira, who teaches young sailors at the Gulfstream Sailing Club, said he had to navigate the bane of boats over the years. Footage from another resident showed derelict boats sinking and dangerous debris drifting. When you have novices there who don’t know how to control the boat very well, they can easily run into the boats,” Oliveira said. On Nov. 15, Broward County passed a law that allows the City of Hollywood to impose anchorage limits, preventing boaters from anchoring in the same spot for more than 45 consecutive days in a 6-month period. Offending boats will be removed but it is a long process that can take up to three months. “As soon as one ship is removed, another appears,” officials said. Over the past three years, the city has removed nearly 30 derelict boats from its waterways. Four more are awaiting removal, according to the city. A city spokesperson said new signage will be installed at lakes and city facilities and that marine patrols have increased. In addition to the more than $300,000 in grants already received to remove the boats, the city is requesting additional funding. Part of this grant will be used to maintain the resources needed to solve the problem. The city added that several at-risk boats have recently been identified. “It just got worse over time,” Baer said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/boat-blight-concerns-emerge-after-massive-fire-near-hollywood-marina/2935484/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos