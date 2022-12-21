Steven Spielberg regrets the impact of “Jaws” on real-world sharks | Smart News

Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Spielberg says he really regrets how the bloodthirsty depiction of great white sharks in his 1975 film Jaws contributed to a sharp decline in the animal population.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4s Desert Island Discs On Sunday, Spielberg answered a question asking how he would feel if he was on a desert island surrounded by shark-infested waters.

It’s one of the things I’m still worried about not getting eaten by a shark, but sharks are kind of mad at me for the crazy sportfisherman feeding frenzy that happened after 1975, a Spielberg told BBC Radio 4’s Lauren Laverne. I truly regret, and to this day, the decimation of the shark population because of the book and film.

Jaws spearheaded a collective testosterone rush among anglers on the US East Coast, leading thousands to hunt sharks for sport, as george burgessformer director of Florida Program for Shark Researchsay it BBC in 2015. In the years since the film’s release, the number of large sharks in waters east of North America has declined by about 50%.

The Oscar-winning thriller follows a police chief, marine biologist, and ship captain as they track down a killer great white shark that attacks individuals in a fictional seaside town in New York City.

In the minds of the public, the fear of sharks which Jaws originally inspired was soon replaced by fascination, which continues to this day, wrote Nancy Knowlton and Wendy Benchley for Smithsonian magazine in 2014. Sadly, that fascination has been accompanied by desperation over the past few decades, as evidence has mounted that shark populations are plummeting, driven by overfishing.

According to International Union for Conservation of Natures Red List of Threatened Species, more than a third of all shark species and about 75 percent of oceanic shark species face the threat of extinction, reports the Guardianby Miranda Bryant.

Some experts, however, are more inclined to let Spielberg off the hook for the fate of the sharks. Blame the decline of sharks Jaws gives too much credit to the film, Paul Coxmanaging director of Shark Trust, says Guardian. Cases of shark population decline are very clearly overfishing of fisheries.

Still, the film raised fears of sharks. Much of the suspense in Jaws stems from the fact that viewers hardly ever see the great white shark in the film. It was an intentional choice made partly to build anticipation, but it was also the result of technical difficulties with the mechanical shark. I had to be ingenious to figure out how to create suspense and terror without seeing the shark itself, Spielberg told BBC Radio 4. It was just luck that the shark kept breaking. It was my luck, and I think it’s the audience’s luck as well, because it’s a scarier movie without seeing so many sharks.

Phobia specialistChristopher Paul Jonesrecount the Guardian that much of the film’s power comes from the emotions it creates. Jones says people he’s met with galeophobia, a fear of sharks, often cite movies like Jaws as the basis for their fear, since most people have never seen a shark in the wild. You can’t see underwater and the music creates a feeling of fear, Jones says. Films are very good at touching all of the senses visually, audibly and can have a very big impact on how we feel.

Jaws played a major role in cementing Spielberg’s status as a household name, having directed the cult classic at just 27 years old. Spielberg’s filmography also includes AND the extra-terrestrial (1982), jurassic park (1993), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) and, more recently, The Fabelmans (2022).

Pierre Benchleythe deceased author of the 1974 book Jaws who inspired Spielberg’s film, has also publicly apologized for the impact his book has had on the shark population. Benchley became an environmentalist who championed animal welfare.

Sharks don’t target humans, and they certainly don’t hold a grudge, Benchley told the London Daily Express in 2006. There’s no such thing as a rogue man-eating shark with a taste for human flesh. In fact, sharks rarely take more than one bite from people, since they were so skinny and unappetizing to them.