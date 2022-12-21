Entertainment
Steven Spielberg regrets the impact of “Jaws” on real-world sharks | Smart News
Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Spielberg says he really regrets how the bloodthirsty depiction of great white sharks in his 1975 film Jaws contributed to a sharp decline in the animal population.
Speaking on BBC Radio 4s Desert Island Discs On Sunday, Spielberg answered a question asking how he would feel if he was on a desert island surrounded by shark-infested waters.
It’s one of the things I’m still worried about not getting eaten by a shark, but sharks are kind of mad at me for the crazy sportfisherman feeding frenzy that happened after 1975, a Spielberg told BBC Radio 4’s Lauren Laverne. I truly regret, and to this day, the decimation of the shark population because of the book and film.
Jaws spearheaded a collective testosterone rush among anglers on the US East Coast, leading thousands to hunt sharks for sport, as george burgessformer director of Florida Program for Shark Researchsay it BBC in 2015. In the years since the film’s release, the number of large sharks in waters east of North America has declined by about 50%.
The Oscar-winning thriller follows a police chief, marine biologist, and ship captain as they track down a killer great white shark that attacks individuals in a fictional seaside town in New York City.
In the minds of the public, the fear of sharks which Jaws originally inspired was soon replaced by fascination, which continues to this day, wrote Nancy Knowlton and Wendy Benchley for Smithsonian magazine in 2014. Sadly, that fascination has been accompanied by desperation over the past few decades, as evidence has mounted that shark populations are plummeting, driven by overfishing.
According to International Union for Conservation of Natures Red List of Threatened Species, more than a third of all shark species and about 75 percent of oceanic shark species face the threat of extinction, reports the Guardianby Miranda Bryant.
Some experts, however, are more inclined to let Spielberg off the hook for the fate of the sharks. Blame the decline of sharks Jaws gives too much credit to the film, Paul Coxmanaging director of Shark Trust, says Guardian. Cases of shark population decline are very clearly overfishing of fisheries.
Still, the film raised fears of sharks. Much of the suspense in Jaws stems from the fact that viewers hardly ever see the great white shark in the film. It was an intentional choice made partly to build anticipation, but it was also the result of technical difficulties with the mechanical shark. I had to be ingenious to figure out how to create suspense and terror without seeing the shark itself, Spielberg told BBC Radio 4. It was just luck that the shark kept breaking. It was my luck, and I think it’s the audience’s luck as well, because it’s a scarier movie without seeing so many sharks.
Phobia specialistChristopher Paul Jonesrecount the Guardian that much of the film’s power comes from the emotions it creates. Jones says people he’s met with galeophobia, a fear of sharks, often cite movies like Jaws as the basis for their fear, since most people have never seen a shark in the wild. You can’t see underwater and the music creates a feeling of fear, Jones says. Films are very good at touching all of the senses visually, audibly and can have a very big impact on how we feel.
Jaws played a major role in cementing Spielberg’s status as a household name, having directed the cult classic at just 27 years old. Spielberg’s filmography also includes AND the extra-terrestrial (1982), jurassic park (1993), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) and, more recently, The Fabelmans (2022).
Pierre Benchleythe deceased author of the 1974 book Jaws who inspired Spielberg’s film, has also publicly apologized for the impact his book has had on the shark population. Benchley became an environmentalist who championed animal welfare.
Sharks don’t target humans, and they certainly don’t hold a grudge, Benchley told the London Daily Express in 2006. There’s no such thing as a rogue man-eating shark with a taste for human flesh. In fact, sharks rarely take more than one bite from people, since they were so skinny and unappetizing to them.
Recommended Videos
|
Sources
2/ https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/steven-spielberg-regrets-how-jaws-impacted-real-world-sharks-180981335/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Study finds increased risk of POTS after SARS-CoV-2 infection or COVID vaccination
- Steven Spielberg regrets the impact of “Jaws” on real-world sharks | Smart News
- Alleged audio clip featuring Imran Khan in ‘phone sex’ goes viral, party calls it ‘fake’
- ‘Boat burn’ concerns emerge after massive fire near Hollywood marina – NBC 6 South Florida
- UK tech sector remains #1 in Europe and #3 globally as sector resilience drives continued growth
- Is Dominic Cummings’ ally Cleo Watson ready for Downing St return?
- Shapps orders oligarch-backed firm to sell UK broadband provider on national security grounds | business news
- Iowa Football Recruiting: Texas RB Terrell Washington Jr. committed to Hawkeyes
- 5 things to know before the stock market opens on Tuesday, December 20
- Trump’s lawsuit runs into serious problems with the First Amendment
- Oscars 2023 Predictions: BEST ACTOR (December)
- Top Google Pixel Tips for 2022