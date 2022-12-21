Handmade for the holidays: Dana joins Daily DIYer for Christmas crafts





DIY Dana meets her match! The Daily DIYer takes us behind the scenes of his craft castle where the YouTube magic happens.

ST. LOUIS – Hi everyone and welcome to my channel! It’s a phrase YouTube lovers know all too well and how a local can greet her fans online. The Daily DIYer takes crafting to a whole new level while sharing their creative process online with their fans. Shannon Hale creates DIY projects and video tutorials to share on YouTube, but those projects aren’t all glitter and glue sticks. The everyday handyman tackles a wide range of tasks from holiday crafts to home renovations. You name it, this nifty content creator can do it. And you can do it too. Shannon keeps her videos light, bright and full of color. On his channel, you will find a long list of hacks to make projects easy and affordable. For the holiday season, Shannon has incorporated Christmas decorating and festive ways to elevate your gifts with unique projects. Dana DiPiazza paid a visit to the craft queens she handed over to give Show Me St. Louis viewers a personalized tutorial. Shannon says it’s important to have a hot chocolate or coffee bar in the house during the colder months, so she found a way to keep the cute ingredients out without attracting endless amounts of ants. . Crayola’s Model Magic Clay can quickly become a long-lasting marshmallow if you get creative like Shannon. She says that with just a little shaping, she creates traditional marshmallow shapes, some stylish to sit on the side of your mug, and even toppings to give your gifts a bit more glamour. For hot chocolate, the Daily DIYer doesn’t use real chocolate, of course, but she still keeps her materials warm. Colored hot glue is Shannon’s secret weapon. She uses chocolate brown glue to finish her marshmallows and drips them onto her precious mugs full of fake hot chocolate. Shannon says her number one tip for anyone looking to get into crafting is to get a great glue gun. The shed is beautifully decorated for the holidays and even comes with a back office. The space was completely DIY from top to bottom and documented online. You can click here to watch the big reveal. Shannon shows her complete renovation on its page too. Since there are so many fun and festive projects to put together, Shannon has created a second YouTube channel entirely dedicated to her Christmas creations. You can click here to visit The Cozy Christmas Cottage. As they say, when you do a job you love, you never work a day in your life. Shannon started crafting as a hobby, using the creative outlet to relax and spend time with loved ones. Now she shares her passion with the world, including her nearly half a million online followers. To subscribe to the Shannons Youtube channel, Click here. You can also follow The Daily DIYer on instagram and Facebook.

