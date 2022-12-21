Actor Siddharth Malhotra seen in humble Maruti Suzuki WagonR sedan in Mumbai [Video]





Bollywood celebrities are known for their posh lifestyles and luxurious automobiles. We see them driving in Mercedes Benzes, Range Rovers and some Lamborghinis as well. Although what we see very rarely, these megastars ride in normal, humble cars. Just recently, student of the year and actor Ek Villain Sidharth Malhotra was seen sitting in the most popular affordable car in the country – the WagonR. The actor was seen inside the vehicle at the Madh Island jetty before boarding the Going to Madh for Shooting boat. The video shared by cars for you shows us the famous actor sitting inside a Magma Gray WagonR. The actor was accompanied by a driver inside the vehicle and his personal security guard stood outside to escort him. The actor then got out of the car and headed for the ferry that had been booked to take him to Madh for the filming of his upcoming movie ‘Mission Majnu’. Also Read: Harley Davidson Pan America Reaches Kela Pass – India’s Highest Motorable Road Other cars and bikes belonging to Sidharth Malhotra Range Rover Vogue SE Just a few days ago, the actor was also spotted at Mumbai airport heading off somewhere in his Range Rover Vogue which he picked up in 2019. Previously, the actor was seen driving in his newly acquired Range Rover at the time with the Bollywood director. Karan Johar. The Range Rover Vogue SE that Sidharth owns is finished in a shade of Narvik Black. Its SUV choice is powered by a 3.0-liter V6 turbocharged diesel engine that develops a peak output of 335 hp and 740 Nm of peak torque. The engine of this mastodon is coupled as standard to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Mercedes-Benz ML 350 4Matic Before landing the Range Rover Vogue SE, the famous actor drove a Mercedes ML 350 CDI. This SUV has also been finished in a shade of black. We’re not sure if the actor still owns this SUV or not, but it’s been seen aboard Mumbai quite often. Previously he also had a Fiat Linea. The Mercedes ML-350 was also an extremely popular B-town SUV and it was powered by a powerful 3.0-liter 6-cylinder mill. With a displacement of over 2,987 cc and a maximum power of 258 hp at 3,600 rpm, this turbocharged drive system also generated a mighty 619 Nm of torque between 1,600 and 2,400 rpm. It was also mated to a 7G-Tronic automatic transmission gearbox. Harley Davidson Dyna Fat Bob Besides SUVs, the actor is also known to have a Harley Davidson Fat Bob. He has been seen numerous times with this beast of a cruiser motorcycle. His bike sports matte black paint with bright red stripes on the fuel tank. Siddharth Malhotra has often been seen rolling around in the streets of Mumbai. The young Harley Davidson Fat Bob actors are powered by a 1585cc V-twin engine that produces a maximum power of 65hp and a maximum torque of 126Nm. Also Read : Eimor Customs Modified Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500 Motorcycle Is Stunning

