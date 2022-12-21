Mississippi-born producer Sam Haskell and actor Tom Everett Scott talk Dolly Partons Mountain Magic Christmas – The Oxford Eagle





Mississippi-born producer Sam Haskell and actor Tom Everett Scott talk about Dolly Partons Mountain Magic Christmas Posted at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 1 of 2 Mississippi native and Ole Miss graduate Sam Haskell continues to create magic alongside the most iconic female country artist of all time, Dolly Parton. Haskell, an executive producer of Partons’ latest Christmas film, gave The Oxford Eagle an inside scoop as he saw a version of himself on screen and gave insight into how Dolly’s favorite holiday from the ‘year encapsulates the family during the fifth and newest Christmas installment, Dolly Let’s Go Mountain Magic Christmas. Launched on December 1, the film saw 6.18 million viewers with ratings soaring to 6.98 million after its first week of airing not including streaming. The holiday movie landed in the Top 10 most-watched primetime shows the week of November 28 through December 4, alongside NBC The Voice and CBS Survivor. We’re so proud of the project we’ve put together because it honors him, Haskell said of Parton. She’s in almost every scene. We all put together something that I think will be part of his legacy for many years to come. Haskell’s role in producing Parton’s vision is shown most vividly in the film. Blurring to make details visible, ensuring placement of props and people, and telling the story of Partons is what Haskell does best. In fact, the accuracy of the 40-year relationship between Haskell and Parton is shown in the first ten minutes of the film. In the scene, an excited Parton calls Haskell (played by Hollywood actor Tom Everett Scott) early in the morning to discuss ideas for his upcoming debut. Haskell says this happens regularly between him and Parton. Everett Scott does a fantastic job playing the Emmy-winning producer, showcasing his kindness, creativity, uplifting wit, and even Haskell’s nervous ticks. Haskell has nothing but appreciation for Everett Scotts’ performance. I have to tell you, having someone like Tom play me was amazing to watch, Haskell said. A lot of people have asked me, is it really hard to watch someone else play you? I had no problem. I absolutely loved every minute because he nailed me. For Everett Scott, playing a character who shaped Dolly Parton as a person was something the renowned actor was mildly nervous about. He said Haskell and Parton make everyone they meet feel welcome, making them feel like family within minutes. It’s a great honor, said Everett Scott. I’m super flattered to be the guy he chose. I think Sam is a very, very special person and a really wonderful southern gentleman. The film takes viewers on a musical journey of family, Parton’s spiritual faith in Jesus, and friendship as Parton tries to make his television debut at his real-life theme park, Dollywood. Viewers are bound to realize the true meaning of Christmas: it’s the people you surround yourself with and the family you choose to create. Featuring special guests such as Jimmy Fallon, Billy Ray Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus, and even Partons’ real family, the film is one Haskell thinks will transcend time. To bring him to life through this film, in the spirit that we all think he is or should be, is nothing short of a minor miracle, Haskell said. And we were all part of this little miracle. This film will be part of Dolly Parton’s legacy forever. Tune in Dec. 21 for the encore of Dolly Let’s Go Mountain Magic Christmas on NBC at 7:00 p.m. CT.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.oxfordeagle.com/2022/12/20/mississippi-born-producer-sam-haskell-and-actor-tom-everett-scott-talk-dolly-partons-mountain-magic-christmas/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos