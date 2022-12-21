Entertainment
Harvey Weinstein found guilty of 3 out of 7 counts at LA trial : NPR
Etienne Laurent-Pool/Getty Images
Harvey Weinstein, once one of Hollywood’s most powerful men whose numerous sex crimes helped spark the #metoo movement, was found guilty on 3 of 7 counts in his second sex crimes trial, this time in Los Angeles. The jury was unable to decide on 3 of the counts. The 70-year-old is already serving a 23-year prison sentence for rape and sexual assault in New York.
Weinstein was charged with seven counts of rape and sexual assault on four women from 2004 to 2013: a model, a dancer, a massage therapist and a producer. He was originally charged with four other counts, but these were dismissed when prosecutors said they were “unable to pursue” allegations made by a woman identified as Jane Doe 5.
“Casting couch culture” as a defense
During the trial, Assistant District Attorney Paul Thompson described Weinstein as a “predator,” a “monster,” a once-overbearing media mogul at the top of his game, who used his notoriety in the film industry to coerce young women seeking privacy. encounters that quickly turn violent. For more than a month in court, eight former models and actors vividly described Weinstein attacking them in various hotel rooms.
“In 2005, who would have thought that the most powerful man in Hollywood was a hidden rapist?” Assistant District Attorney Marlene Martinez asked during closing arguments. “We know the despicable behavior of the defendant. He thought he was so powerful that people would excuse his behavior. It’s just Harvey being Harvey. It’s just Hollywood. And for so long, that’s what everybody did. Everybody just turned their heads.”
She projected images of wolves and bear traps depicting Weinstein and added, “It’s time for the kingmaker to be brought to justice.”
Weinstein denied any wrongdoing and did not testify during the trial. His attorneys called at least one of his accusers a “bimbo” and claimed the women agreed to “transactional sex” with Weinstein in order to advance their Hollywood careers. “In Hollywood, sex was a commodity,” Weinstein’s attorney, Mark Werksman, told the jury, saying Weinstein’s actions were part of a “casting couch culture.”
Weinstein’s defense tried to discredit the women’s testimony as “untrustworthy” and during closing arguments attorney Alan Jackson called them “seekers of fame and fortune”.
Jackson told jurors to look beyond emotional testimony. “Tears”, he said, “do not make the truth”.
Four accusers testified
One of Weinstein’s accusers was Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom. During the trial, she tearfully recounted to jurors what she called her “nightmarish” encounters with him nearly 20 years ago when she was an aspiring actress and filmmaker. Newsom testified that Weinstein invited her to meet to discuss his career at a hotel in Beverly Hills. She graphically described how he pushed her onto a bed and raped her.
After the verdict, Jennifer Newsom released a statement saying “Harvey Weinstein can never rape another woman. He will spend the rest of his life behind bars where he belongs. Harvey Weinstein is a serial predator and what he did was rape.
“Throughout the trial, Weinstein’s attorneys used sexism, misogyny, and bullying tactics to intimidate, demean, and ridicule us, the survivors. This trial was a stark reminder that we, as a society , we have work to do. To all the survivors, I see you, I hear you and I am with you.”
Other women identified as ‘Jane Doe’ included actress and model licensed massage therapist Natassia Malthe, who detailed an alleged attack inside a London hotel.
The accusers also described “abnormalities” on Weinstein’s genitalia, “the result of surgery the defendant underwent in 1999 that caused visible scarring,” according to prosecutors.
Italian model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez was a witness at the trial, testifying to her “prior bad deeds”. In 2015, she filed a police report that prompted sex crimes prosecutors to investigate Weinstein. Gutierrez was part of an undercover operation for the New York Police Department; she agreed to wear a wire to save Weinstein. The Manhattan District Attorney at the time didn’t end up prosecuting him, but the tape was played for jurors in Los Angeles.
Two years after Gutierrez’s initial police report, multiple allegations against Weinstein have been made public, with investigative reports from The New York Times and the new yorker. More than 100 women have come forward with heartbreaking stories about the film’s director.
The news sparked the #MeToo movement, which brought attention to sexual abuse and sexual harassment in the workplace, not just in Hollywood, but across society. This movement exposed the sexual misconduct of very powerful men in business, politics and entertainment.
What’s next for Weinstein?
Weinstein’s legal saga is far from over.
In London, he faces criminal charges of indecent assault on a woman in 1996. His lawyers are now appealing his verdict in New York; his representative Juda Engelmayer said Weinstein was disappointed that the Los Angeles jury ruled in favor of Jane Doe #1, but that her testimony left a strong legal basis to appeal. “The logistics of the time and location of the alleged incident makes no sense,” Englemayerr said in a statement to NPR. “Harvey is grateful for the work of the jury on the other counts, and he is determined to pursue his legal challenges to ultimately prove his innocence.”
Weinstein faces a 24-year prison sentence for his conviction in Los Angeles, which means he could remain behind bars for the rest of his life.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/12/19/1139349809/harvey-weinstein
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Harvey Weinstein found guilty of 3 out of 7 counts at LA trial : NPR
- Tigerair Taiwan to file for IPO in 1Q23
- ‘Badtamiz..no more like you do..’ Imran’s phone sex tape leaked
- Mississippi-born producer Sam Haskell and actor Tom Everett Scott talk Dolly Partons Mountain Magic Christmas – The Oxford Eagle
- Petry on Ice asked; Zucker, Archibald Game-Time Decisions
- Poll Controls Twitter: Musk’s Latest Innovation
- A 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit the California coast near Eureka
- Actor Siddharth Malhotra seen in humble Maruti Suzuki WagonR sedan in Mumbai [Video]
- Price cap, does Xi Jinping benefit from it? The (very) dangerous consequences Libero Quotidiano
- UPA-2 faced the same economic problems that Modi’s government is currently facing. But there is a difference
- Handmade for the holidays: Dana joins Daily DIYer for Christmas crafts
- Share buyback via stock exchanges will be phased out: Sebi