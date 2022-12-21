Harvey Weinstein found guilty of 3 out of 7 counts at LA trial : NPR



Harvey Weinstein, once one of Hollywood’s most powerful men whose numerous sex crimes helped spark the #metoo movement, was found guilty on 3 of 7 counts in his second sex crimes trial, this time in Los Angeles. The jury was unable to decide on 3 of the counts. The 70-year-old is already serving a 23-year prison sentence for rape and sexual assault in New York.

Weinstein was charged with seven counts of rape and sexual assault on four women from 2004 to 2013: a model, a dancer, a massage therapist and a producer. He was originally charged with four other counts, but these were dismissed when prosecutors said they were “unable to pursue” allegations made by a woman identified as Jane Doe 5.

“Casting couch culture” as a defense

During the trial, Assistant District Attorney Paul Thompson described Weinstein as a “predator,” a “monster,” a once-overbearing media mogul at the top of his game, who used his notoriety in the film industry to coerce young women seeking privacy. encounters that quickly turn violent. For more than a month in court, eight former models and actors vividly described Weinstein attacking them in various hotel rooms.



“In 2005, who would have thought that the most powerful man in Hollywood was a hidden rapist?” Assistant District Attorney Marlene Martinez asked during closing arguments. “We know the despicable behavior of the defendant. He thought he was so powerful that people would excuse his behavior. It’s just Harvey being Harvey. It’s just Hollywood. And for so long, that’s what everybody did. Everybody just turned their heads.”

She projected images of wolves and bear traps depicting Weinstein and added, “It’s time for the kingmaker to be brought to justice.”

Weinstein denied any wrongdoing and did not testify during the trial. His attorneys called at least one of his accusers a “bimbo” and claimed the women agreed to “transactional sex” with Weinstein in order to advance their Hollywood careers. “In Hollywood, sex was a commodity,” Weinstein’s attorney, Mark Werksman, told the jury, saying Weinstein’s actions were part of a “casting couch culture.”

Weinstein’s defense tried to discredit the women’s testimony as “untrustworthy” and during closing arguments attorney Alan Jackson called them “seekers of fame and fortune”.

Jackson told jurors to look beyond emotional testimony. “Tears”, he said, “do not make the truth”.

Four accusers testified

One of Weinstein’s accusers was Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom. During the trial, she tearfully recounted to jurors what she called her “nightmarish” encounters with him nearly 20 years ago when she was an aspiring actress and filmmaker. Newsom testified that Weinstein invited her to meet to discuss his career at a hotel in Beverly Hills. She graphically described how he pushed her onto a bed and raped her.



After the verdict, Jennifer Newsom released a statement saying “Harvey Weinstein can never rape another woman. He will spend the rest of his life behind bars where he belongs. Harvey Weinstein is a serial predator and what he did was rape.

“Throughout the trial, Weinstein’s attorneys used sexism, misogyny, and bullying tactics to intimidate, demean, and ridicule us, the survivors. This trial was a stark reminder that we, as a society , we have work to do. To all the survivors, I see you, I hear you and I am with you.”

Other women identified as ‘Jane Doe’ included actress and model licensed massage therapist Natassia Malthe, who detailed an alleged attack inside a London hotel.

The accusers also described “abnormalities” on Weinstein’s genitalia, “the result of surgery the defendant underwent in 1999 that caused visible scarring,” according to prosecutors.

Italian model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez was a witness at the trial, testifying to her “prior bad deeds”. In 2015, she filed a police report that prompted sex crimes prosecutors to investigate Weinstein. Gutierrez was part of an undercover operation for the New York Police Department; she agreed to wear a wire to save Weinstein. The Manhattan District Attorney at the time didn’t end up prosecuting him, but the tape was played for jurors in Los Angeles.

Two years after Gutierrez’s initial police report, multiple allegations against Weinstein have been made public, with investigative reports from The New York Times and the new yorker. More than 100 women have come forward with heartbreaking stories about the film’s director.

The news sparked the #MeToo movement, which brought attention to sexual abuse and sexual harassment in the workplace, not just in Hollywood, but across society. This movement exposed the sexual misconduct of very powerful men in business, politics and entertainment.

What’s next for Weinstein?

Weinstein’s legal saga is far from over.

In London, he faces criminal charges of indecent assault on a woman in 1996. His lawyers are now appealing his verdict in New York; his representative Juda Engelmayer said Weinstein was disappointed that the Los Angeles jury ruled in favor of Jane Doe #1, but that her testimony left a strong legal basis to appeal. “The logistics of the time and location of the alleged incident makes no sense,” Englemayerr said in a statement to NPR. “Harvey is grateful for the work of the jury on the other counts, and he is determined to pursue his legal challenges to ultimately prove his innocence.”

Weinstein faces a 24-year prison sentence for his conviction in Los Angeles, which means he could remain behind bars for the rest of his life.