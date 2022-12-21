Jeri Ward steps down as NU’s director of marketing and communications





Photo courtesy of Northwestern Now Vice President and Director of Marketing and Communications, Jeri Ward. On December 31, Ward will step down to focus on family matters.

Jeri Ward (McCormick MEM ’01, Kellogg ’01) is stepping down as Northwestern’s director of communications and marketing on Dec. 31, the university announced Monday. Ward, who is also vice president of the Office of Global Marketing and Communications, joined the university administration in 2018. In a press release, Ward said she was leaving to focus on her family at the following the recent death of his father. “I am extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to return to my alma mater and contribute to the success of the University for the past four years,” Ward said in the statement. “I achieved what I hoped to achieve here.” Ward formed the University’s first internal communications and crisis team, redesigned the Northwestern Now news site, and edited Northwestern Magazine. Assistant vice president of communications Jon Yates and assistant vice president of marketing and chief creative officer Andy Madorsky will serve as interim co-vice presidents of global marketing and communications while the University searches for Ward’s successor. “Jeri Ward has strengthened the Northwestern brand and helped people around the world understand the growing impact of this university,” university president Michael Schill said in the statement. “She has also worked tirelessly to strengthen this University community at all levels, and I am grateful for her service.” E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @rjleung7 Related stories: — FGLI’s Office of Initiatives hopes to uplift low-income first-generation students — Creation of a search committee to select Dean McCormick’s replacement — A search committee is formed to appoint the leadership of the Office of Civil Rights and Title IX Compliance

