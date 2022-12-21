Director Asghar Farhadi says he supports imprisoned actor





Acclaimed Iranian director Asghar Farhadi on Tuesday slammed the arrest of film actor Taraneh Alidoosti, who was detained by authorities after expressing solidarity with nationwide anti-government protests rocking the country. In an Instagram post, Farhadi demanded the immediate release of Alidoosti, who starred in his film The Salesman, a Tehran-shot drama that won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Feature Film in 2016. I worked with Taraneh on four films and now she is in prison for her legitimate support for her compatriots and her opposition to unjust sentences handed down, Farhadi wrote on Instagram. If showing such support is a crime, then tens of millions of people on this earth are criminals. I support Taraneh and demand his release alongside my fellow filmmakers Jafar Panahi and Mohammad Rasoulof and all other lesser known prisoners whose only crime is trying for a better life, Farhadi added, referring to two filmmakers acclaimed Iranians who were widely reported to have been punished by the regime before the latest wave of protests. State media IRNA reported on Saturday that Alidoosti, 38, was arrested a week after posting on Instagram expressing solidarity with a man who was recently executed because authorities alleged he blocked a road. in Tehran and stabbed a member of the pro-government militia who needed stitches. . Iranian state media, citing the country’s justice media arm, reported that the beloved actress was arrested because she failed to submit any documents consistent with her claims. In the Instagram post, Alidoosti wrote in part: Any international organization that watches this bloodbath and fails to act is a disgrace to humanity. Iran has been plagued by protests since the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died after being detained by government vice police. The protests have since turned into one of the most powerful challenges to Iran’s clerical regime since it was installed in the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Farhadi is widely regarded as one of the finest filmmakers in contemporary Iran. He won an Oscar in 2012 for the drama A Separation, and he has won acclaim for films such as The Past, Everybody Knows and A Hero.

