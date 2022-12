Original ET Mechatronic Model Auctioned for $2.56 MillionExBulletin

. pictorial press/Alamy

pictorial press/Alamy Our favorite alien friend, ET, has a new home after selling for $2.56 million at an auction this weekend. The original mechatronic model of the alien from Steven Spielberg’s 1982 classic AND the extra-terrestrial titled “Icons and Idols: Hollywood” from Julien’s Auctions auction. Organized in partnership with Turner Classic Movies, the auction featured more than 1,300 Hollywood artifacts. The mechatronic model is considered an engineering masterpiece, boasting 85 points of movement and which earned Italian special effects artist Carlo Rambaldi his third Oscar in visual effects in 1983.

. Julien’s Auctions

Julien’s Auctions “One of the rarest and most remarkable Hollywood memorabilia ever to be auctioned, Julien’s is honored to present one of the last surviving authentic ET animatronics used in the making of the beloved and cherished hit film. AND the extra-terrestrialwhich captured the hearts of audiences across the globe,” the auction website said. The stretchy neck of the little alien was inspired by one of Rambaldi’s own paintings of women from his hometown in Italy, which he depicted with long necks, according to the auction site. Rambaldi thought the neck could act as an “empathetic” way for ET to interact with humans. “We all think of him as a living, breathing organism, he’s a real creature, I think for me, in my experience, he’s the eighth wonder of the world of cinema,” Spielberg said. saiddepending on the auction.

. Screenshot of Julien’s Auction website

Screenshot of Julien’s Auction website Rambaldi’s original ET mockup model, which was shown to Spielberg during pre-production for a character concept visualization, sold for $125,000. Other high level sales include Harry Potter’s Nimbus 2000 broom Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban which sold for $128,000, Thor’s Mjlnir hammer from Thor: The Dark World which sold for $115,200, and Darth Maul’s double-bladed lightsaber from Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace which sold for $51,200.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/12/20/1144332719/et-auction-mechatronic-model-sold

