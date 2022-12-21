The ‘Breaking Bad’ actor, known for his role as Gus Fring, will be at the Las Cruces Film Festival





EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Acclaimed actor Giancarlo Esposito, known for his roles in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, will be honored at the 2023 Las Cruces International Film Festival. Esposito will receive the festival’s Outstanding Achievement in Entertainment Award. Esposito is best known for portraying drug kingpin Gustavo Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and again in the prequel Better Call Saul. Giancarlo Esposito is an iconic New Mexico actor known for his historic roles in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. His outstanding and diverse work has brought so much recognition to our great state,” said Ross Marks, Founder and Executive Director of the festival. “It is a pleasure that the Las Cruces International Film Festival can honor him in person. He is the consummate character actor whose values ​​and work ethic reflect Las Cruces. to have as the face of the 2023 film festival. The eighth annual LCIFF is scheduled for April 12-16 at the Allen Theaters Cineport. Tickets are available at www.lascrucesfilmfest.com. The 2022 event in March was LCIFF’s first in-person event since the 2020 pandemic lockdown. More than 10,000 people attended the film festival presented by New Mexico State University and Visit Las Crosses. Esposito will be on hand to accept the award, screening one of his films at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 13 at the Allen Theaters Cineport. After the film, he will host a Q&A session with the audience. Esposito will receive his Outstanding Achievement in Entertainment award at the LCIFF VIP Party at the Allen Theaters Cineport. Past recipients of the award are William H Macy, Danny Trejo, Brendan Fraser, George Lopez, Cybill Shepherd, Richard Dreyfuss and Edward James Olmos. Esposito is involved in several upcoming projects. He will next lead the cast of Netflix’s heist drama series “Kaleidoscope,” which will debut in January. Find out more about Esposito. Ticket prices for LCIFF are $150 for VIP passes, $75 for an all-access pass, $25 for a day pass, and $25 for the Giancarlo Esposito Celebrity Screening . Tickets are available at www.lascrucesfilmfest.com. The 2023 LCIFF Collectible Poster designed by artist Rush Allen will be unveiled during a poster night from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, February 10 at the Farm & Ranch Museum. VIP tickets will be on sale for the reduced price of $100 during the poster night only. Admission is $25.

