Entertainment
Samantha Ruth Prabhu quits Bollywood films due to health issue; The actor takes a long break?
Last update: December 20, 2022, 09:32 IST
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is said to have signed a few Bollywood films recently.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu only wants to focus on her health now after her myositis diagnosis. She’s not very enthusiastic about shooting any project at the moment, except for Kushi.
Telugu sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu hasn’t been very active since revealing that she was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called myositis. The actress didn’t even promote her latest release Yashoda, due to her health condition.
If the latest buzz is to be believed, Samantha plans to go on a long hiatus until she makes a full recovery. Samantha is said to have signed a few Bollywood films after the resounding success of her Hindi web debut The Family Season 2, but the actress has now informed the creators of these projects that she will need a long break, according to Telugu 360 According to the portal, manufacturers are now considering other options.
Samantha is keen to finish filming Kushi, starring Vijay Deverakonda, and then plans to spend some time away from the movies. Her team has apparently shared the same with the creators of other projects she’s being considered for and ones she’s been in talks for a few months.
Kushi is a romantic drama that stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. The film was previously titled VD 11 and is directed by Shiva Nirvana. While the film was earlier considering a December 2022 release, Vijay confirmed to us in an interview that the makers have pushed the release to next year.
Speaking to us exclusively, Vijay Deverakonda said: “We have done almost 60% of the filming. We were originally hoping to release it by December, but now it’s been pushed back to next year for a bunch of reasons. We are looking at the February 2023 release now.”
Read all the latest movie news here
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/news/movies/samantha-ruth-prabhu-walks-out-of-bollywood-films-due-to-health-issues-actor-going-on-long-break-6653191.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Samantha Ruth Prabhu quits Bollywood films due to health issue; The actor takes a long break?
- NFL signs deal with Google’s YouTube for Sunday ticket package: source
- Marvel Snap Winterverse Event Includes Daily Rewards and Holiday Variants
- A new era of tennis paradise debuts at the 2023 tournament
- Winter Wedding Guest Dresses – Brit + Co
- Sebi to phase out share buyback through stock market mechanism
- Narendra Modi – Intrusion into China: Prime Minister Modis’ denial haunts the government
- ‘Avatar: Path of Water’ Creates Sequel From AV Technology Innovations on Screen and Theater
- The ‘Breaking Bad’ actor, known for his role as Gus Fring, will be at the Las Cruces Film Festival
- Lame excuses can’t help Imran avoid accountability: Talal
- US House committee to release redacted Trump tax returns
- DJ Snake and Wade Join Nooran Sisters for Bollywood-Inspired House Anthem, “Guddi Riddim” – EDM.com