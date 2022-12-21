Samantha Ruth Prabhu quits Bollywood films due to health issue; The actor takes a long break?

Telugu sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu hasn’t been very active since revealing that she was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called myositis. The actress didn’t even promote her latest release Yashoda, due to her health condition.

If the latest buzz is to be believed, Samantha plans to go on a long hiatus until she makes a full recovery. Samantha is said to have signed a few Bollywood films after the resounding success of her Hindi web debut The Family Season 2, but the actress has now informed the creators of these projects that she will need a long break, according to Telugu 360 According to the portal, manufacturers are now considering other options.

Samantha is keen to finish filming Kushi, starring Vijay Deverakonda, and then plans to spend some time away from the movies. Her team has apparently shared the same with the creators of other projects she’s being considered for and ones she’s been in talks for a few months.

Kushi is a romantic drama that stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. The film was previously titled VD 11 and is directed by Shiva Nirvana. While the film was earlier considering a December 2022 release, Vijay confirmed to us in an interview that the makers have pushed the release to next year.

Speaking to us exclusively, Vijay Deverakonda said: “We have done almost 60% of the filming. We were originally hoping to release it by December, but now it’s been pushed back to next year for a bunch of reasons. We are looking at the February 2023 release now.”

