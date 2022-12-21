Kangana Ranaut clarifies the “fake news” regarding his film Emergency | Bollywood





Actress Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram account and reacted to reports of her upcoming movie, Emergency being allowed to shoot inside Parliament. Earlier, PTI news agency reported that Kangana sought permission from the Lok Sabha secretariat for the shooting of the film at the parliament premises. He also mentioned that while his letter was under consideration, it would likely be rejected. Read also : Kangana Ranaut shares behind-the-scenes photos of Assam’s emergency program On Tuesday, Kangana shared a message that read, The first time a movie is allowed to shoot in parliament, a small segment of the emergency movie will soon be shot in parliament. Reacting to this, the actor wrote, That’s not true, that’s fake news!!! Earlier, PTI sources claimed that Kangana wrote a letter to the Lok Sabha secretariat. In the letter, she requested that she be allowed to shoot the emergency-based film inside the premises of Parliament. Sources said private entities are not normally allowed to film or record any sort of videography inside Parliament premises. However, this may be a different case for any official or government work. State broadcasters Doordarshan and Sansad TV are among the only ones allowed to shoot programs or events inside the parliament. Emergency is a political drama, directed and produced by Kangana. In the film, the actor will be seen trying out for the role of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. On his death anniversary, Kangana said, Bharat ki pratham mahila pradhan mantri, Bharat Ratan shrimati Indira Gandhi ji ki puniye tithi par unhe naman (Hail to India’s first Prime Minister, recipient of Bharat Ratna Indira Gandhi at the occasion of his death anniversary) #IndiraGandhi. Apart from Kangana, actors Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, Satish Kaushik and Shreyas Talpade will also be seen in key roles in the film. Filming for Emergency began in June this year. Recently, the film crew completed their program in Assam. Kangana announced the film, Emergency in 2021. It is written by Ritesh Shah, who also wrote Kangana’s last film, Dhaakad, which failed at the box office. She shared the update on Koo and said, “I’m thrilled to be wearing the director hat again, after working on Emergency for over a year, I finally felt that no one could direct it better. than me Collaborating with fabulous writer Ritesh Shah even if it means sacrificing on various acting assignments I’m determined to do it my excitement is high It’s going to be a great journey my leap to another league #Emergency #Indira.

