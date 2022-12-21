‘Real Sports’ recalls 2022 | Culture & Leisure

Christmas is only five days away; the countdown to the end of the year begins. Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (9 p.m., HBO, TV-PG) puts 2022 in the rearview mirror with a panel discussion on the biggest moments, issues and trends in sports.
Curiously, the stories discussed are not about big games and major plays, but about topics of more political and cultural significance. Chief among them is a report on the intimate relationship between the International Olympic Committee and China’s repressive regime. It seems Olympic bigwigs have always had a soft spot for dictatorships.
Real Sports also discusses the rise of sports gambling and its totally predictable (but shockingly understated) social effect.
We also hear from NFL quarterback Deshaun Watsons many accusers; Get a brief profile of tennis legend Chris Evert and visit the mysterious demi-monde of sumo wrestling on your way to 2022 sporting history no one can escape: pickleball.
Few people really care what a television critic thinks of the sport, but it’s worth noting that Major League Baseball doesn’t deserve mention here. Even when it’s winter before major changes in the rules of the game and right after a weird fall classic, when almost all the teams with the best records (the Dodgers, Braves and Mets) were eliminated at the start of the process. When a team like the Dodgers with 111 wins doesn’t appear in the World Series, it’s like the entire 162-game baseball season doesn’t matter. And the omission of baseball from this conversation only underscores this point.
Viewers are drawn to true-crime stories because real life is often stranger than fiction, and real-life behavior defies common expectations and stereotypes. Mention Tibetan Buddhism and one might think of austere monks living a life of deprivation and silent meditation. But that’s not the way of American Greed (9 p.m., CNBC).
Lobsang Dargey, profiled tonight, escaped from his Himalayan monastery to escape oppressive Chinese authorities. Freed from his saffron robes, he arrived, like many immigrants to America, poor in money and education but rich in ambition and cunning. He was smart enough to switch from odd jobs to real estate speculation and savvy enough to skim more than $17 million from a US government program, funding a lifestyle that was anything but humble. After serving three years in federal prison, he returned to the real estate hustle.
Netflix imports A Not So Merry Christmas, a Mexican twist on Groundhog Day, about a man who lives a normal life but only remembers one day a year: Christmas.
Okay, that was weird. The least anticipated story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (Desperate Housewives) and When Calls the Heart star Lori Loughlin (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/deception plot to obtain their respective daughters. in elite universities.
This is obviously an ongoing case, and all parties must have their say, or one day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It implies an overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything less was unthinkable.
Television plays a significant role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every character hails from the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.
There was a time, not so long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about barely credentialed young lawyers from anonymous institutions who took on impossible cases against big corporations and ultimately won. And I got the girl, to boot.
Thus, the neurotic obsession of our present age with elitism and inequality is hardly entrenched.
If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are still essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedy. Looking at Gilligans Island, we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and took pity on the millionaire and his wife.
