Devotion Introduction – Beyond Bollywood Audio Exhibition





The Poet-Saint Sambandar, 12001400, India; Tamil Nadu, bronze, Asian Art Museum of San Francisco, Avery Brundage Collection, B60B1016 Hello, my name is Anu Mitra. I’m a professor at the Cincinnati Art Museum. I will read the Devotion section of Beyond Bollywood: 2000 years of dance in art. The devotional dance represents the reunification of opposites, the transcendence of dualities and the realization of ultimate unity. These states of accomplishment resonate with many forms of Buddhist, Hindu, and sometimes Muslim thought. Such religious worship is often expressed through rhythmic movements and organized postures that create a connection between the earthly and divine realms. The mutual love and desire of God and the devotee, or bhakthia relationship so intimate and emotional that it resembles marital love is often explored through dance. In recent centuries, the religious and spiritual importance of bhakti has increased; it has become a central aspect of worship practices and guides the way people live their lives. The most frequent representation of dance and devotion to bhakti comes from a Hindu context, which confers the important role of music, dance and drama in the widespread dissemination of religious beliefs. It is the circle dance of Krishna and a group of cowherds dancing together in divine bliss. Krishna, an incarnation of the Hindu god Vishnu, lives in a village and is indistinguishable from other young cowherds except for his strength, intelligence and beauty. One night, he goes deep into the forest and plays the flute; his music is irresistible to female cowherds, who abandon their families and rush to join him. They dance a dance of connection that captivates the senses and transcends earthly ties. Back to audio exhibit

