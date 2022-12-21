Bollywood bows to the south as another senior actor asks Rishab Shetty to cast him in his next movie!





Kantarace film has reached a point where it needs no introduction at all. This movie which hit the screens in September 2022 has received so much love and support from audiences and celebrities across the country. Not just in new cinemas, but also on the OTT, Kantra has received an incredible response. Directed by Rishab Shetty himself, Kantra was produced by Hombale films which is popular as the creator of KGF starring Yash. Kantra is one of those movies that took Kannada Cinema to another level this year. So far, many Bollywood actors are praising Kantra on social media and showing their love for Rishab Shetty for directing such a fantastic movie. Last week, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui praised Rishab for making a beautiful and impactful film like Kantra. Honestly, Bollywood and its actors are fascinated with the impact Kantara has left on audiences and at the box office as well. The amount of money Kantara managed to collect at the Hindi box office, many Hindi films failed to collect the same amount. Overall, this film has become an inspiration to many who look forward to working with Rishab Shetty. According to Times of India, one such senior Bollywood actor who expressed his love for Kantara is Anil Kapoor through work process, Rishab chore for Khan Tara and expressed his wish to work with him. Yes, he further stated that he worked in Mani Ratnams debut film Pallavi Anu Pallavi. Going into the details of the story, Anil and Rishab appeared in the exclusive 2022 Performance discussion hosted by Pinkvilla. On this platform, Anil Captain is full of praise for the pan-Indian blockbuster. On the same show, Rishab Shetty revealed how he conducts month-long rehearsals for his films, and cited this as the main reason why he chooses to mainly cast newcomers in his films, rather than going behind bigger stars and paying them big. checks. After listening to all this, Rishab said that Anil Kapoor asked Rishab to cast him in one of his films because he was interested in working with him. Overwhelmed by Pro. The love he received Rishab revealed that he would definitely work with Anil one day. Must read: Exclusive! Nayantharas Connect lands in trouble as theater owners refuse to screen the film choosing Ravi Teja and others over it for these reasons Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News

