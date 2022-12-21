Entertainment
Chasing Rabbits elevates Vail’s nightlife scene
Increasingly curious isn’t just what Alice was thinking in Alice and Wonderland, but also the sentiment that has plagued people who have been wondering what’s been going on at Solaris for the past two years. What customers will find behind closed doors is that the wait was worth it.
Chasing Rabbits is the new nightlife and entertainment experience for Vail Valley guests and residents. Inside the 13,000 square foot space, you’ll find a restaurant, speakeasy, arcade experience, and the chance to see movies.
When we were faced with the challenge of redesigning this space in the heart of Vail Village, the question arose, how do we create a dynamic environment that keeps customers coming back? We have sought to create an environment where guests find multiple reasons to return, whether for a movie, live music, dinner or simply to experience the space, Thea Knobel of Solaris Group, a development company Vail-based boutique firm that has created some of North America’s most iconic resort properties, said.
Solaris Group enlisted Rockwell Group, the company behind TAO, Nobu and OMNIA, to name just a few places the award-winning interdisciplinary architecture and design group conceptualized and brought to life. Chasing Rabbits follows an Alice in Wonderland theme that will be realized in the design and storytelling of this magical place that will provide an elevated nightlife and entertainment experience for those who come to Vail in search of entertainment.
The phrase ‘chasing rabbits’ implies doing something totally irrelevant or being distracted from what you intend to do, which is what we want our guests to feel when they enter the space , Knobel said. Lewis Carroll’s novel takes readers into a new world with unexpected twists and is inspired by the rabbit symbolism that guides Alice through the story. Chasing Rabbits will use the rabbit symbol to guide guests through various experiences that mimic organized chaos.
Chasing Rabbits’ five unique experiences include:
Restaurant
Get ready to enjoy modern Mediterranean cuisine in an elegant setting at the Chasing Rabbits Restaurant, bringing the sea to the mountains. The menu offers a fresh take on Mediterranean dishes with a Colorado twist inspired by the Solaris Group’s travels abroad.
“The menu will feature foods using light, bright and citrus flavors perfect for Vail’s active lifestyle. The cocktail program focuses on classic Mediterranean-influenced cocktails, using spirits from Greece, Sicily and Sardinia,” Knobel said.
The library
Tucked between towering walls of books, and it’s real books on all those shelves, by the way, the Library Lounge offers pre-dinner cocktails, late-night libations, and everything in between. Located right next to the restaurant, guests can also enjoy a full-service dinner in the elegant space and create memories by getting lost on their own or having an intimate get-together.
rabbit hole
A reimagined and sophisticated arcade experience will feature classic and modern arcade games such as Pac-Man, Skee-Ball and Twister. DJs will also spin tunes throughout the season.
Rabbit Hole’s menu features childhood favorites and craft cocktails for adults, Knobel said.
moon rabbit
Inspired by the Chinese tale of the Moon Rabbit creating the elixir of life, patrons are invited to indulge in cocktails influenced by ancient mythology and modern mixology at this speakeasy.
Get ready, because a password is required, Knobel said.
cinema house
The former Cinbistro space will provide a revamped cinematic experience for guests, showing a curated mix of recent hits and all-time classics, across both cinemas.
We will show daily movies at 2:30 p.m. that are suitable for the whole family, as well as a weekly movie night on Mondays at our speakeasy, Moon Rabbit, for guests over 21, Knobel said.
Chasing Rabbits has already created a buzz in Vail nightlife with its Roaring Twenties-themed New Year’s Eve celebration featuring DJ sets by ETHNO of Thievery Corporation and Fort Knox Five, burlesque dancers, magicians and contortionists. It’s been sold out for weeks with a waiting list, but more events are coming up:
- December 23: DJ Logic – 9 p.m. to midnight
- December 29: Jazz at Moon Rabbit – The Tina Marx Trio 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- December 30: DJ Chris Cauldron 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- January 3: Bingo at the Rabbit Hole from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- January 4: Vail Comedy Show with Sean Patton – Doors at 7 p.m., 8 p.m.
- January 8: DJ Lando 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
For more information, visit ChasingRabbitsVail.com.
