Reviews | P-22 was the famous Hollywood mountain lion





Comment this story Comment Los Angeles is mourning one of its own this week. The deceased celebrity, however, was not human but feline. The life and death of the famous mountain lion P-22, which has called the heart of Tinseltown home for a decade, tells us a lot about fame culture, about the myths the towns tell about themselves and about how we protect and fail to protect the wildlife that lives among us. P-22, who was euthanized by wildlife officials over the weekend after it was discovered that he suffered not only from age-related illnesses but also serious injuries from a recent misdemeanor motor vehicle offense leak, was first spied on in Los Angeles. Griffith Park 10 years ago. Wildlife experts could only assume the wildcat managed to navigate not one but two of the country’s most congested highways, Interstate 405 and US Route 101, before arriving in Hollywood to score its territory and find a mate. In a town where many hope to be discovered, P-22 was inadvertently found. A famous wildlife photographer was able, after extensive remote monitoring involving motion-sensitive cameras, to get snapshots of the beast in the Hollywood Hills and even with the city’s famous Hollywood sign in the background. International headlines followed and a star was born. But nowhere was this wildcat more revered than in his native Southern California, where many Angelenos identified with his struggles and triumphs. Over the years, the elusive P-22, which lived mostly in the park, eating deer and coyotes (not to mention, once, a koala from the local zoo), made surprise appearances in adjacent celebrity-filled neighborhoods like Silver Lake and Los Feliz, where he was caught on home surveillance cameras and the cellphones of those who occasionally met up unexpectedly with the giant cat. There was occasionally paparazzi surveillance too. To follow Helen I am the opinions of To follow While comparisons to Hollywood stars such as Brad Pitt were rife, the animal was, after all, handsome and lanky with golden-brown hair, effortlessly cool and, uh, available P-22 wasn’t a star Hollywood with a plethora of romantic choices. There was no playing field for this most famous of pumas. The P-22’s success in traversing all those freeway lanes has left it permanently alone, as far as its own kind is concerned. All his possible companions were trapped on the other side. No other mountain lion, male or female, was able to replicate his journey although no small number died trying and so he never found a mate. But instead of expressing their fear of this mortal loner living in their midst, the people of Angeles were proud and happy of their unlikely neighbor. The sightings were so well received that a resident of the Los Feliz home where P-22 was captured last week expressed little surprise when wildlife officials knocked on her door. Of course I knew it was P-22 because I followed the story, she told the Los Angeles Times. The cats recent behavior had raised concerns, he was stalking and chasing small dogs on leashes, killing a chihuahua. Local media had reported that the elderly mountain lion would be tranquilized and brought in for a medical examination and evaluation. Los Angeles is not the first city to feel that a wild animal represents something essential in itself. subway stairs. The points where Angelenos could identify with P-22 were countless. It was one immigrant, albeit on the other side of the Santa Monica Mountain Range in California, which had to traverse hostile and dangerous terrain to reach its final home! His life, like that of many Angelenos, was dictated and circumscribed by the city’s automotive culture. And, of course, in this city where business rules, he had the most precious currency of all: fame. When P-22 died, the trade website Deadline offered the ultimate compliment: her celebrity status was undisputed. But a big part of that is anthropomorphizing the lives of P-22s. He knew next to nothing about any of this, after all. Its fame was born from a project by wildlife researchers to track mountain lions in the Santa Monica Mountains. (Its name comes from its place in this study, the 22nd listed puma.) Although the animals are not considered endangered, their continued existence in southern California is uncertain. Urbanization has left them trapped in a geographically restricted area and as a result, inbreeding is commonplace. And this is where P-22 made its most significant mark. The publicity surrounding it enabled conservationists and wildlife advocates to raise the millions needed to begin construction earlier this year on a land bridge on the 101 that same highway P-22 so miraculously navigated so that other less famous mountain lions, not to mention a number of wild animals lacking accidental celebrity defenders such as P-22, could emulate his journey more safely. It’s quite a legacy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2022/12/20/p-22-mountain-lion-hollywood-euthanized-celebrity/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos