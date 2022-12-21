Dining and Movie Options on Christmas Day in Livingston County





Although virtually everything closes for Christmas Day, there are options for those who don’t observe the holiday or are looking for food or entertainment after opening the presents. Know of anything we missed? Let us know at [email protected] MJR Brighton Town Square Digital Cinema 20 Five films will be screened on Sunday December 25 at the theater at 8200 Murphy Drive in Brighton, including “Babylon” (R), “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody” (PG-13), “Puss In Boots: The Last Wish” (PG), “Avatar: The Way Of Water” (PG-13) and “Elf” (PG). Times for “Babylon” include 10 a.m., 2 p.m., 6:15 p.m., and 10:15 p.m.; Timings for “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody” include 11 a.m., 2:20 p.m., 6 p.m., and 9:20 p.m. 3:20 p.m., 6:05 p.m., and 8:35 p.m. For “Avatar: The Way of the Water”, 3D times include 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:10 p.m., 4:40 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 8:45 p.m. and 10:20 p.m. Times offered without 3D included, 11 a.m., 3:10 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Finally, “Elf” will be on view at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Emagine Hartland There will be four movies playing Sunday, December 25 at the cinema at 10495 Hartland Rd. in Hartland, including “Avatar,” “Babylon,” “Whitney Houston, and “Puss in Boots.” The times for “Avatar” for EMAX are 10:15 a.m., 2:45 p.m., and 7:15 p.m. For the standard format, there are options for 11:15 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 3:45 p.m., 5:00 p.m., 8:00 p.m. 3 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. For HFR 3D, there are options for 9:45 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. On Christmas Day, patrons can view “Babylon” at noon, 4:30 p.m., and 8:45 p.m. Likewise, they can see “Puss in Boots” at 10 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 9 p.m. Finally, there are two options for catching “Whitney Houston”, in standard format, there are times at 11:30 a.m. and 9:45 p.m. For open captioning, there are times at 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wong Express House The Wong Express House at 9912 E Grand River Ave Ste. 1600 in Brighton is open from midday to 9pm on Christmas Day, offering a number of items. Team member Luciano Lopez recommends customers place an order online in advance and schedule when they want to pick it up. “It’s one of the biggest days of the year,” Lopez said. new king of china New China King at 1104 E. Grand River Ave. at Howell will be open for take-out only from noon to 9 p.m. China House China House at 106 W. Main St. in Pinckney will be open Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The best of China China Best at 138 W. Highland Rd. in Howell will be open from noon to 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Christmas Day. court of dragons Dragon Court at 7570 E. M-36 in Hamburg will be open on Christmas Day from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Gourmet garden Gourmet Graden at 306 Brookside Lane in Brighton will be take out only from 11.30am to 9.30pm ocean star Ocean Star at 10578 Highland Rd. in Hartland will be open from noon to 9 p.m. on Christmas Day. Livingston Daily reporter Patricia Alvord can be reached at [email protected]

