Samantha Ruth Prabhu withdraws from Bollywood projects after being diagnosed with myositis? Actor’s rep says THIS





Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently making her health a priority, especially after being diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called myositis. In her last Yashoda outing, Samantha made limited appearances due to her health. Samantha currently has the release of Shaakuntalam, Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda and an untitled Hindi movie in her chat. However, the filming of her films has been delayed due to her health condition and because she is undergoing treatment. Reports now indicate that some of the Bollywood projects she had finalized might fall through the cracks as she focuses on her betterment. READ | Sidharth Malhotra Drops BIG Hint About Kiara Advani Marriage Rumor, Rashmika Mandanna Reacts Speaking about the situation, Samantha’s spokesperson, Mahendra, said Samantha had clarified the situation for the filmmakers involved. Mahendra said, “Samantha is currently resting. She is going to participate in Kushi post-Sankranthi filming in January. After that she will continue her Bollywood project. We had given dates for the Hindi film in January. But due to circumstances Due to unforeseen events, the shootings of the films could be delayed by around six months, so she will now only be able to participate in the filming of her Hindi film from April or May. by Samantha will begin in January, and dates have also been assigned accordingly.” READ | ‘Mahesh Babu was very clear he wanted a woman who doesn’t work’: Namrata Shirodkar reveals why she quit acting after marriage He further added, “It’s not a good thing to make someone wait for a long time because making films involves so much effort. So we gave clarity (to the directors) from the beginning so that they are proceeding on schedule if it is not possible to wait. Samantha has not officially left any of the accepted projects. So far, there is no truth in the reports about her leaving her upcoming projects.

