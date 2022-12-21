Let the feeling guide some winter preparation choices





Chances are you’ll be doing a bit of last-minute shopping today, and not necessarily for Christmas or Hanukkah meals. There’s nothing like a freezing forecast and the possibility of freezing or snowy weather to send friends and neighbors rushing to the payline. At this time of year, it never hurts to have a few Christmas stockings in your grocery cart. Even if you don’t see any of the upcoming holidays, think of a few things that would make a bad weather spell that much sunnier, and check shelf labels for sale prices. And if you’re lucky enough to spend your bad weather days working from home, no one will guess that your February cup of coffee contains a bit of holiday magic. Stocking up on holiday-themed sale items can fit all kinds of personal styles. If you’re a shameless holiday buff, unwrapping red and green foil candies will extend your festivities. If saving money is what matters most, you can find room in your pantry for packaging offers of all colors. And if your inner Grinch really wanted some of those frosted Christmas tree cookies, no one has to know that you’ll secretly devour them for half price. People also read… Keep an eye out for all kinds of sale items this week and next that you can stock up on now and thank yourself for later. If you see holiday-themed slice-and-bake cookies, remember they’ll taste just as divine with hot chocolate after you shoveled the aisle in January if you buy and freeze them now. It never hurts to have another bottle of non-dairy coffee creamer in the fridge, and no one else has to know that you’re still enjoying the peppermint mocha in your holiday blend beans long after that. fashion addicts have gone on the resolutionista diet. Small rewards can pay off when you least expect them, so keep an eye out for items on sale with sentimental appeal. My grandfather loved Andes Mints and my grandmother always kept Hersheys Kisses on hand. The pretty green and silver tones of the foil wrappers never seemed out of place and I smile every time I see them. Moreover, chocolate never goes out of season. If there’s a candy that brings back fond memories, scoring a bag or two in a clearance bin is always a win. Now grab a few whole chickens and some pork chops and put them in the freezer, and you can count on a hearty meal when you don’t feel like walking through melting ice cream to the store. Some holiday-themed supplies can be useful all year round. Napkins and cupcake liners in solid colors can easily work for multiple holidays; green is suitable for St. Patrick’s Day, red is bright for Independence Day, and silver and gold can add a bit of sparkle to an anniversary or an ordinary day that needs to turn into a celebration . Wrapping paper and branded ribbons can be used in craft and scrapbooking projects with children when schools close in inclement weather. And whatever you do, be nice to the staff at your favorite grocery store. These folks have been working hard for weeks to make sure your must-have vacation ingredients are on the shelves when you need them, and this week they’re delaying their own trips home to make sure you can be back home. safe before the storm with all the provisions you need for the holidays. Plan to return their kindness with gratitude. May your refrigerator be full, your electricity stay on and your vacation be bright. Stay up to date with what’s going on Get the latest local entertainment news delivered to your inbox every week!

