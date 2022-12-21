News | City of West Hollywood

The City of West Hollywood has sworn in three newly elected members of the West Hollywood City Council: Lauren Meister, Chelsea Lee Byers and John Heilman. Each council member was sworn in at the regular meeting of the West Hollywood City Council on Monday, December 19, 2022. The meeting can be viewed on the city’s website at www.weho.org/wehotv and on the City YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/wehotv.

During the meeting, the city council voted on the selection of the next mayor and mayor pro tempore for the City of West Hollywood: Sepi Shyne will become the next mayor and John M. Erickson will become the next mayor pro tempore. They will each be sworn in at the city council reorganization and installation meeting and ceremony on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 6 p.m.

About Lauren Meister After nearly two decades as a neighborhood advocate, Lauren Meister was elected to the West Hollywood City Council on March 3, 2015; re-elected for her second term on March 5, 2019; and reelected to her third term on November 8, 2022. She is the current outgoing mayor of the City of West Hollywood.

Since his election, Meister has worked on initiatives to strengthen the Rent Stabilization Ordinance, develop more neighborhood-friendly planning and land use policies, provide social services to homeless people, create a small business task force, to make West Hollywood a safe haven. for LGBTQ asylum seekers, increase community engagement and transparency, implement a public access defibrillation (PAD) program, educate the public on child and pet safety issues, embrace and promote our historic resources and raise the bar in design standards and environmental programs, and sustainability.

During her first term as mayor (April 2016-May 2017), she joined mayors across the country to show her support for the preservation of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and the protection of immigrant and refugee communities.

Priorities for the Meisters include:

Initiate and support policies to save our affordable housing stock and local businesses serving neighborhoods;

Prioritize public safety, social services and the production of housing to reflect the needs of our community;

Preserve the rich history and unique character of our city;

Protect and enhance parks and green spaces; and

Advocate for safe mobility options and fair parking policies.

Prior to her election in 2015, Meister became involved with the City of West Hollywood as a neighborhood watch captain, completed LASD Community Emergency Response Team CERT training, and attended the West Hollywood Sheriffs. Community Academy. She went on to lead the city’s largest neighborhood association, representing residents on issues such as public safety, traffic, parking and development.

She has served on numerous commissions and committees for the City of West Hollywood, including the Planning Commission and the Public Safety Commission. She worked to mitigate the traffic and parking impacts of new and proposed projects in the city, supported creative parking solutions to help neighborhood businesses, launched the educational campaign Citys Live, Work, Play, Be Safe and supported new ideas to increase pedestrian and bicycle safety. . She also worked on campaign finance reform and was a strong advocate for a stricter code of ethics.

At the request of former Congressman Henry Waxman, Meister testified before Congress in favor of regulating Medicare and universal health care, and she worked with Los Angeles City Councilmember Angeles, Paul Koretz, to reduce helicopter noise in residential areas.

In 2013, she chaired the successful Yes on Measure C Term Limits for West Hollywood committee, limiting all council members elected on or after March 2013 to a maximum of three full or partial terms on city council.

Professionally, Meister is the sole owner of his own marketing research firm based in West Hollywood. She holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology, a graduate certificate in public administration and a master’s degree in public administration with a concentration in emergency services management.

A resident of West Hollywood for over 30 years, Meister has been both a tenant and a landlord in the city. His parents, sister, and rescue dogs, Suki and Sammy, also live in West Hollywood.

About Chelsea Lee Byers Chelsea Lee Byers was elected to the West Hollywood City Council on November 8, 2022. Byers first connected to the city of West Hollywood through the Womens Leadership Conference. This connection has led to numerous program partnerships with the city, including Women Manifest (2016), the Cannabis Education Forum (2015-2018), collaborative film screenings, panels, and more.

While working with the United Ways Everyone In campaign, Byers engaged with the city’s Social Services Division and Strategic Initiatives Division to bring educational programs about homelessness and housing solutions to the community. She currently works as Director of Programs and Partnerships with Womens Voices Now and is part of the core team at Beautiful Trouble.

The former vice chairman of the city’s Social Services Commission, Byers’ priorities on city council include the delivery of social services, climate change mitigation strategies and emergency resilience efforts, the creation of more affordable housing and resources for tenants, streetscape improvements for improved pedestrian and cycling experiences while reducing reliance on vehicles, and community building and policy implementation for s to ensure West Hollywood is an inclusive community for all.

She serves on the board of the National Womens Political Caucus as vice president of education and training for NWPC California. She is a board member of Abundant Housing Los Angeles and President Emeritus of the Westside Young Democrats.

Byers has participated in a number of fellowships, including the Housing Policy Leadership Institute, the New Leaders Council, the Art for LA Activate program, the National Council for Jewish Womens Advocacy Program, and the James Lawson Institute.

Byers studied at Universidad Internacional Cuernavaca, Franklin University in Switzerland, and received her BA in Political Science and Women’s Studies from Northern Arizona University.

About John Heilman John Heilman was actively involved in the incorporation of the city of West Hollywood. He was elected to the city’s first city council in November 1984. He was chosen as the city’s second mayor in 1985. He also served as mayor in 1990, 1995, 1999, 2001, 2006 and 2010. He was re-elected to City Council in June 2015 and November 2022 and is one of the oldest openly gay elected officials in the United States.

From his early days on city council, one of Heilman’s main concerns has been affordable housing. He was instrumental in founding the West Hollywood Community Housing Corporation, a city-funded organization that develops affordable housing in West Hollywood and the surrounding area. He also helped craft the city’s historic rent stabilization ordinance. He helped create the city’s Inclusive Housing Policy, which requires developers of new residential buildings to include housing for low- and middle-income residents.

Heilman wrote the city’s landmark ordinance prohibiting discrimination based on HIV and AIDS. He received the United States Conference of Mayors Award for his leadership on the issue of AIDS. He established the city’s Senior Advisory Council and helped develop the city’s comprehensive service center in Plummer Park. He also established the city’s Russian Advisory Council with the aim of integrating the city’s Russian-speaking residents into the city’s decision-making process, and he founded the city’s annual women’s leadership conference.

Heilman was instrumental in building the West Hollywood Library, which opened in 2011.

Heilman has worked closely with the West Hollywood business community. He was one of the founders of the West Hollywood Marketing and Visitors Bureau now known as the West Hollywood Travel + Tourism Board/Visit West Hollywood. He helped establish the Sunset Strip Business Improvement District as well as the Business Improvement District that serves the Citys Design District.

In his professional life, Heilman is a highly regarded law professor. He is a professor at Southwestern Law School and an adjunct professor at USC Law School. In his private life, Heilman is an avid runner. He has run many marathons and half marathons for charity.

About the City of West Hollywood The city of West Hollywood is unlike any other city in the world. Located in the heart of metropolitan Los Angeles, the city was formed in 1984 by a unique collaboration of people, including LGBTQ activists, seniors, and affordable housing advocates. At just 1.9 square miles, West Hollywood is a robust economic and cultural center infused with idealism, creativity and innovation. A spirit of community activism and civic pride thrives in West Hollywood for many of its approximately 35,000 residents, and the city has a strong progressive political voice.

West Hollywood works diligently to defend the human rights of members of its community, including LGBTQ people, people with disabilities, seniors, people of color, immigrants, women and others. The city is one of the most vocal advocates of the legal rights of LGBTQ people; over 40% of West Hollywood residents identify as LGBTQ. The City also prides itself on being a safe space. Regardless of nationality or immigration status, the City of West Hollywood is committed to promoting social justice and equal rights.

For more information, please call the City of West Hollywood City Council offices at (323) 848-6460. For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496.

For up-to-date information on City of West Hollywood news and events, follow @wehocity on social media, sign up for updates at www.weho.org/email, and view the meeting calendar and city ​​events at www. weho.org/calendar. The city of West Hollywood remains in a local emergency declared in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. West Hollywood City Hall is open for walk-in services at public ticket offices or by appointment by visiting www.weho.org/appointments. City Hall services can be accessed by phone at (323) 848-6400 and through the website at www.weho.org. Citys coronavirus updates are available at www.weho.org/coronavirus.

For reporters and members of the media seeking additional information about the City of West Hollywood, please contact City of West Hollywood Public Information Officer Sheri A. Lunn at (323) 848-6391 or [email protected].