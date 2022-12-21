Watch: Novak Djokovic shows off moves on the Bollywood floor during the 2022 World Tennis League

A video featuring Novak Djokovic, the 21-time World Tennis League Grand Slam champion 2022 in Dubai, is currently going viral on social media.

In the video, Djokovic can be seen grooving to popular Bollywood track Nadiyon Paar while preparing for his match. The World Tennis League is an exhibition tournament unaffiliated with the ATP/WTA which takes place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from December 19 to 24.

Meanwhile, Djokovic met the world number one. 12 Alexander Zverev in the World Tennis League match on Tuesday. Zverev then cruised to a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the 21-time Grand Slam champion and consolidated a 35-27 win for Team Hawks over the Falcons on Tuesday. The current tournament features several other tennis superstars like Nick Kyrgios, Felix Auger Aliassime, Ega Switek, Simona Halep, Elena Rybakina and Caroline Garcia.

Novak Djokovic shares his thoughts on playing in the World Tennis League

In a chat with Dubai Sports Channel ahead of the tournament, Djokovic revealed his excitement for the tournament and said: “I’m very excited to anticipate what’s going to happen in the next five days for us in the tournament, with music, entertainment, sports and tennis. I look forward to him. Earlier on Monday, he was seen training with Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum Al Maktoum on the newly installed orange and blue court at the Coca Cola Arena on Monday .

Learn more about the Premier World Tennis League

The World Tennis League will be played in a unique format, where straight-set clashes would take place in the singles and mixed doubles categories. A 10-point tiebreaker will also come into play if needed. Sharing his thoughts on the inaugural edition of the tournament, World Tennis League President Rajesh Banga said it would be a sight for the tennis world to watch.

The World Tennis League will be an event like no other. It brings a unique and engaging new format to the game of tennis, offering a spectacular blend of sport and entertainment. We look forward to welcoming fans from around the world to this momentous event which heralds a new era for tennis,” said Rajesh Banga.