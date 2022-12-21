DC Comics Fans Demand James Gunn’s Fire After Henry Cavill Exit: ‘Never Trust Anyone In Hollywood’

Director James Gunn appears to be bearing the brunt of the blame from boiling DC Comics fans over the departure of “Superman” star Henry Cavill.

Cavill announced last week that he will not be returning as the blue-cloaked superhero to Warner Bros.’ DC Comics-based universe. Discovery, saying it “respected” what Gunn and producer Peter Safran were trying to build. Gunn said in a statement that the upcoming “Superman” movie would focus on the hero’s “previous years.”

“This is sad news for everyone,” Cavill wrote. “After all, I won’t be returning as Superman. After the studio told me to announce my return in October, before they were hired, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and everyone involved in the new universe the best of luck and the happiest of times. fortunes.

DC Comics fans shared their feelings on Twitter using the hashtags #FireJamesGunn and #BoycottWB.

“This is why you never trust anyone in Hollywood,” one user tweeted. “Never an actor more FAITHFUL to his role and they fucked him hard. He’s a once in a lifetime Superman actor and now we’ll never see his potential or passion tapped into Sad.”

“The industry rightly wonders where James Gunn is heading for DC Studios,” another user said. “@wbd is tanking #FireJamesGunn is constantly evolving and the MAJORITY of DC fans are upset. There is no company that succeeds in the long run by perpetually screwing up its customers!”

“Imagine having one of the finest superhero costumes, a gorgeous theme produced by the legendary Hans Zimmer, a story of discovery, coming of age, and rising to the greatest superhero of all time, and a actor loved by fans, and see it all thrown away? #FireJamesGunn,” said another.

Several other frustrated fans wanted to see the return of Zack Snyder, who directed 2016’s “Batman v. Superman” starring Cavill and Ben Affleck, among other popular films.

Gunn apparently responded to the backlash by defending his decision-making in a Twitter thread.

“One of the things that Peter and I were aware of when we took on the job at the helm of DC Studios was that a certain minority of people online could be, well, loud and mean, to say the least. we can say,” Gunn tweeted.

“Our picks for the DCU are based on what we think is best for the story and best for DC characters that have been around for nearly 85 years. Maybe those picks are great, maybe not, but they are made with a sincere heart & integrity & always with the story in mind. No one likes being hassled or insulted but, to be honest, we’ve been through much worse. A disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions.

“We knew there would be a turbulent time when we took on this gig, and we knew we had to make tough, not-so-obvious choices at times, especially in the wake of the turbulent nature of what came before us. But it means little to us compared to our jobs as artists and caretakers to help create a vast and wonderful future for DC.”

Social media users disliked Gunn’s use of the word “minority” to describe the number of disgruntled fans.

But some defended Gunn’s view.

“Like others, I’m disappointed that Henry Cavill isn’t coming back,” podcast host Aaron Sagers said. “Still, there’s no evidence that Gunn (or Safran) is operating maliciously. Quite the contrary. Gunn has shown the goods with MCU and DCEU stories. He wants to make good DC movies, and I want to see them. He won the track.”

“Radical idea: let these gentlemen produce a few minutes of film before jumping on them. Shit,” said writer Marc Guggenheim.

Gunn, who directed the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies, was fired by Disney and Marvel Studios in 2018 for a series of controversial tweets he posted a decade earlier dealing with the topics of rape, paedophilia, September 11 and childhood. abuse.

“The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James’ Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with the values ​​of our studios, and we have severed our business relationship with him,” the Walt Disney Company said.

However, several “Guardians” cast members, including heavy hitters Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel, have defended the director. Although he didn’t support Gunn’s “inappropriate” old jokes, Pratt praised Gunn’s “character” on set and argued that he deserved to be reinstated.