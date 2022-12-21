Bollywood celebrities attending FIFA final despite Qatar history deserve outrage, not Besharam Rank-Entertainment News, Firstpost

Lionel Messi sealed his legacy as football’s GOAT by lifting the FIFA World Cup on Sunday. The final between Argentina and France, held at Lusail Stadium in Qatar, brought together many Bollywood celebrities – like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Karisma Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Mouni Roy to name a few some. Qatar’s controversial past which includes but is not limited to human rights abuses, the country’s anti-LGBT stance, alcohol ban had drawn widespread criticism at the start of the Cup of the world. In fact, many American singers who were scheduled to perform at the opening ceremony, including Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa, withdrew from the tournament for the same reason. Singer Dua Lipa posted a series of stories on Instagram citing human rights abuses as one of the main reasons she chose not to perform at the event. And then there are Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday in the stadium, who undoubtedly had Bollywood’s biggest disaster this year, liger, whose distributors are still protesting and asking director Puri Jagannadh to compensate them for the losses. Having a gala at the World Cup without apologizing to fans or theater owners who lost business, is not the right approach for a future Bollywood star, you might say.

Then there is Nora Fatehi who recently filed a defamation suit against Jacqueline Fernandez for the Rs 200 crore money laundering case. How Nora was allowed to leave the country amid an ongoing investigation is, of course, a mystery. Many hailed Noras’ performance at the closing ceremony as a big win for India – it was anything but. In fact, Nora is a Canadian citizen of Moroccan descent who was (presumably) chosen for the opening ceremony to capitalize on the Indian audience. This has been cloaked in the guise of inclusion and diversity.

But why blame Bollywood alone when former India cricket team manager Ravi Shastri and Malayalam actor Mammootty were also spotted at the event? Farah Khan, who otherwise avoids all questions about her #MeToo has accused brother Sajid Khans of participating in Big Boss 16, was seen grinning from ear to ear in the stadium. All of these celebrities are just a Google search away to uncover Qatar’s past and the country’s problematic history.

But why be indignant at FIFA?

A 2021 report in The Guardian states that by February 2021, 6,500 migrant workers had died during the construction of stadiums in Qatar. Bollywood celebrities who proudly claim to represent India as they watch the World Cup in air-conditioned stadiums should know that many of the migrant workers who died during the construction of the stadiums were Indians. On the contrary, Qatar owes an unconditional apology to the families of migrant workers from India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka who have worked day and night in the Arab nation since the awarding of the World Cup in 2010. what any of the celebs in the West – people like Gal Gadot, Amy Adams, Leonardo DiCaprio even think about getting on a private jet and flying to Qatar? If they did, they would be instantly canceled and all brands would trademark them as brand ambassadors. Why, then, are we Indians so indulgent towards our stars? Why don’t we hold them accountable? The presence of Bollywood celebrities in Qatar deserves outrage, but the fact that there hasn’t been outrage about it yet deserves even more outrage.

To put this into context, Qatar used Indian migrant workers to erect its stadiums and when most celebrities in the Western world refused to show up at games, they capitalized on Indian celebrity fandom. Of course, one would watch Argentina vs France for football, but the presence of a Ranveer Singh and a Deepika Padukone in Qatar is likely to pique the interest and curiosity of fans across India – may to be, indirectly benefiting the country’s tourism sector. Why, then, have Bollywood stars who otherwise claim to be progressive and politically aware decided to board their jets and fly off to the Arab nation?

Outrage where outrage is needed

Note, the Controversy over Besharam Rank exploded last week and Deepika Padukone was demonized and shamed for simply exercising her choice to wear what she wants. The irony died a thousand deaths when Deepika Padukone’s outfit was shamed on Sunday, yet again, but this time it was because her Louis Vuitton dress wasn’t as fashionable as some had hoped. Of course, no one was offended by Deepika unveiling the FIFA trophy in Qatar. Even the paparazzi who snapped Deepika outside Mumbai airport seemed oblivious and asked her about Lionel Messi. But why should photographers be expected to hold Bollywood celebrities accountable when journalists don’t? A Bollywood celebrity with 70.5 million Instagram followers visiting a Middle Eastern country with a questionable past surely deserves more outrage than the same Bollywood celebrity wearing an outfit of their choice. When will social media warriors understand this and take outrage where outrage is needed?

Now that the FIFA World Cup is over and there is not much that can be done to control the damage that has already been done, perhaps Bollywood celebrities should start putting this into practice. they preach. If they claim to be enlightened and progressive, they must follow it with due diligence. Supporting a country known for its human rights abuses is not the right way to do it.

Deepansh Duggal is an entertainment, pop culture and trending writer based in New Delhi. He specializes in opinion pieces based on socio-political and gender issues in the world of entertainment and showbiz. He also writes explainers and occasionally reviews shows in the OTT space. He tweets at @Deepansh75.

